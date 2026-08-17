Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals 2026 is open to visitors from August 16 to September 15. Check timings, free entry, online booking rules, Gate 35, shuttle service and key attractions before planning your visit.

The famous Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi has made itself accessible to the general public with the Summer Annuals Edition 2026. The event was inaugurated by the President Droupadi Murmu on August 14, while the garden will be open to the public from August 16. The seasonal event will be operational until September 15, allowing people to see the flower displays and landscaped garden.

Amrit Udyan 2026: Opening Dates and Timings

Amrit Udyan will remain open from August 16 to September 15, 2026. People can visit the garden from 10 AM to 6 PM, with the last admission allowed until 5 PM. The garden will remain closed every Monday.

The sportspersons can access the garden on August 29 to celebrate the National Sports Day, while the teachers will have a special visit on September 5 on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

Free Visit But Slot Booking Required

There will be no charge for accessing Amrit Udyan. However, it is mandatory to make your slot reservation online in advance. According to the information issued for the 2026 edition, people will have to register themselves in the garden through their online reservation, which will be available until 10 AM on

Entrance via Gate Number 35

The entrance to Amrit Udyan Garden will take place via Gate Number 35, which will also be situated near North Avenue Road. Drinking water points, first-aid stations, rain shelters, and toilets will be made available to visitors via this gate.

Shuttle Bus Service from Central Secretariat Metro Station

A shuttle bus facility will transport visitors between Central Secretariat Metro Station and the Amrit Udyan Garden. Shuttle services will run from 9:30 AM to 6 PM in 30-minute time periods.

What Will Visitors See There?

This year's 2026 edition showcases seasonal and indigenous plants in bloom, giving the gardens a unique floral feel. The notable sites include Bal Vatika and Babbling Brook, which is a water stream complete with stepping stones and a reflecting pond.

Visitors will also be allowed to bring items that are approved for the garden, including cell phones, electronic keys, purses, bags, water bottles, baby milk bottles and umbrellas.

Museum and Rashtrapati Bhavan Can Be Visited Too

Tourists can enjoy a visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum along with their visit to Amrit Udyan, depending on the specific visiting schedule of these attractions. The additional tourist attraction that can be enjoyed by those who want to see more of Rashtrapati Bhavan is the Weekly Change-of-Guard Ceremony.

Amrit Udyan 2026 Summer Annuals with free admission, seasonal flowers, landscaping, and enhanced visitor facilities provide another chance for tourists to visit one of the most important gardens in Delhi.