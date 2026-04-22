Ahead of April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, a viral video showing a packed Singapore-Trichy flight full of voters has highlighted growing excitement. NRIs are returning home to vote, with many flights fully booked. The entry of Thalapathy Vijay’s party has added fresh interest. The video, with over 9 million views, has inspired many.

Tamil Nadu is witnessing strong excitement ahead of its Assembly elections scheduled for April 23. With voting set for all 234 seats, people across the state are preparing to cast their votes. This election has gained extra attention due to the entry of actor Thalapathy Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). His debut in politics has created fresh interest, especially among young voters.

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Travelling from across the world to vote

One of the most striking developments is the large number of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) returning to Tamil Nadu to vote. Reports suggest that people are travelling from countries like the United States, United Kingdom, across Europe, Russia, the Gulf region, and nearby nations such as Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

Many international flights are said to be full, with passengers making long journeys just to take part in the election.

Video captures voter enthusiasm

Amid this excitement, a viral video from a Singapore to Tiruchirappalli flight has gone viral on social media, especially on Instagram and X.

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The clip shows a plane filled with passengers travelling back home to vote. It reflects the strong sense of responsibility among voters.

The video was shared by Captain Pradeep Krishnan on Instagram. In his caption, he wrote that people should not complain about the future if they stay silent on voting day.

The clip has crossed 9 million views in less than 24 hours and has received thousands of likes and comments.

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Social media reactions pour in

The video has sparked a wide range of reactions online.

Many users praised the dedication of those travelling long distances to vote. Some said politicians should respect such efforts and work honestly for the people.

Others said the video inspired them to cast their vote for the first time. There were also comments supporting different political parties, showing the competitive mood of the election.

Focus shifts to young voters

Experts believe that this election is seeing a shift towards younger and more aware voters.

The entry of new political players has added a fresh dimension to the contest, moving focus away from traditional family-based politics.

Young professionals, both in India and abroad, appear more eager to take part in the democratic process.

With the silence period now in effect, campaigning has stopped. The focus has now shifted fully to voters, who will decide the outcome on polling day.