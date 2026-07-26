A truck driver used his own vehicle to help stabilise a lorry that began swerving after a tyre burst on Egypt's Damietta-Gharbia highway. The dramatic manoeuvre appeared to stop the truck from overturning or crashing into other vehicles. A video of incident has gone viral, with viewers praising driver's quick thinking, courage and presence of mind.

A truck driver's quick thinking on a highway in Egypt has won widespread praise online after he appeared to use his own vehicle to help control a lorry that suddenly went out of control. The dramatic incident reportedly took place on the Damietta-Gharbia highway, where a truck suffered a sudden tyre blowout while travelling along the road. The heavy vehicle began swaying dangerously, raising fears that it could overturn or crash into other vehicles travelling nearby.

Driver makes a risky move to stop a crash

As the truck struggled to stay under control, another driver reportedly reacted within seconds. The driver, identified in reports and social media posts as Emad Galal Hussein, quickly moved his own truck alongside the swerving vehicle. His manoeuvre appeared to help steady the struggling truck and guide it towards the roadside.

The footage shows the two heavy vehicles moving close together as the driver attempts to bring the situation under control. The quick action may have prevented the truck from overturning or causing a major crash involving other vehicles on the busy highway.

The exact details of the incident, including the circumstances surrounding the tyre blowout, could not be independently verified from the video alone. However, the footage has been widely shared online and has attracted strong reactions from viewers.

Truck driver to be honoured for preventing major road accident

The truck driver who went viral for his brave actions on an Egyptian highway is now set to receive official recognition for his quick thinking and courage.

Emad Galal Hussein will reportedly be honoured by Egypt's General Union of Land Transport Workers for his actions, which have earned him widespread praise online.

His quick thinking helped prevent a serious crash

A viral video showed a heavily loaded truck losing control after one of its rear tyres suddenly burst on the Tanta-Mahalla Road. The truck began to lean dangerously and appeared close to overturning. Seeing the situation, Hussein acted without hesitation.

Instead of simply driving past, he carefully moved his own truck alongside the unstable vehicle and helped support it. His quick action gave the other driver time to regain control and safely move the truck to a secure spot.

The dramatic moment was captured on video and quickly spread online, with viewers praising Hussein for his courage, presence of mind and sense of responsibility.

Viral video leaves viewers amazed

The dramatic footage has quickly spread across social media, with many users praising the driver's presence of mind and willingness to act in a dangerous situation.

Several viewers called him a "real hero", while others described his actions as an example of courage and quick thinking.

One user wrote, "the real hero saved a life," while another praised the driver's ability to react so quickly and help the truck in trouble.

Another commenter said the incident showed "tremendous ready wit and fellow feeling", adding that the driver's actions were an example of humanity.

Others simply shared messages of praise, calling him a "super driver" and saying he deserved recognition for his actions.

A dangerous situation that could have ended badly

A tyre blowout at high speed can be extremely dangerous, particularly when it involves a large truck carrying heavy loads.

The sudden loss of control can cause a vehicle to swerve across lanes, overturn or collide with other road users.

In this case, the presence of another experienced driver appears to have made a major difference. Instead of simply watching the truck struggle, he quickly moved in and used his own vehicle to help guide it away from the traffic.

The incident highlights how quickly a normal journey can turn into a dangerous situation on a busy highway.

While most reactions were positive, not everyone was convinced that the incident was genuine.

One social media user questioned whether the video was real or created using artificial intelligence. Another viewer felt that the truck travelling in the right lane appeared to be making fast movements.

Nevertheless, such speculations can be put to rest with the truck driver set to be honoured.

Most of the online discussion focused on the driver's actions and his apparent effort to prevent a serious accident.

The footage has also prompted viewers to talk about the importance of staying alert while driving, particularly around large vehicles that can become difficult to control after a sudden mechanical failure.

For many who watched the video, the most striking part was the driver's decision to act within seconds. His bold move appears to have helped prevent a potentially serious highway accident and has earned him widespread praise online.