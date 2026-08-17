Tensions between the Jharkhand government and protesting students escalated as CM Hemant Soren skipped crucial talks on the exam crisis. The BJP criticized his absence, while a student leader's hunger strike entered its 15th day.

Tensions between the Jharkhand government and protesting students flared up on Monday as the BJP criticised Chief Minister Hemant Soren for skipping a critical round of talks aimed at resolving the ongoing examinations crisis. The student demonstration, stationed at Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi, reached its 24th consecutive day, driven by widespread anger over alleged irregularities in exams conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

BJP Criticises CM's Absence

Speaking with ANI, BJP Jharkhand Chief Spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo slammed the administration, questioning Chief Minister Soren's absence from the negotiations table. Shah Deo argued that the head of state should have personally led the dialogue to demonstrate genuine commitment to the youth.

Criticising Soren's decision to send a ministerial delegation instead of attending himself, Shah Deo stated, "I wish the CM had shown sincerity and been a part of these talks. Why is he being stubborn and not accepting students' demands?"

Accusing the government of adopting a hostile stance, the BJP spokesperson noted that two panel ministers had previously made objectionable remarks against students. He added, "At the behest of Rahul Gandhi, he not only launches lathi charge on students, lodges false FIRs for attempt to murder, but he is also doing this to portray that they never stopped talks."

Emphasising the physical toll on the protesters, Shah Deo lamented, "You forced students to stay under tents in pouring rain, when they should have been in the library."

Government Delegation Questioned

Speaking on the negotiations, BJP Jharkhand Chief Spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo questioned the government's sincerity, pointing out that sending ministers who have previously alienated the students sends the wrong message.

Shah Deo argued that the four ministers sent for negotiations should have been replaced. He noted that past discussions under them remained inconclusive and that two panel members had previously made "objectionable remarks against students."

"We have no objections to talks. The talks should indeed take place and the Govt should accept the demands of the protesters. But it would have been better had they removed the four ministers, who had been a part of these talks from the beginning, from today's talks. Despite their efforts, the talks remained inconclusive. Two of those ministers had made objectionable remarks against students...So, what kind of message are you sending out?" he said.

Emphasising that direct intervention from the top is required, Shah Deo stated, "We believe that the CM himself should have joined the talks and accepted all the demands of students."

While affirming support for dialogue--"We have no objections to talks. The talks should indeed take place and the Govt should accept demands of the protesters."

Student Protests and Human Cost

The protests--sparked by alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)--have seen students demonstrating out in the open, even amidst harsh weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the human cost of the standoff continues to rise. Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto reached the 15th day of his hunger strike on Sunday.

Writing on X, Mahto described his physical condition as "extremely critical and in its final phase," while remaining hopeful that Monday's scheduled talks would lead to systemic change rather than temporary fixes.

Mahto emphasised that the movement is fighting for long-term structural integrity in state examinations so that future generations will not have to endure similar hardships.

As talks resume, all eyes remain on the state government to see whether it will yield to the key demands of the student delegation. (ANI)