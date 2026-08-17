Jharkhand government to hold fresh talks with students protesting alleged JPSC and JSSC exam irregularities. Congress leader Rajesh Thakur urged dialogue, criticized BJP for politicising the issue, and encouraged students to sustain their agitation.

The Jharkhand government on Monday will hold a fresh round of talsk with protesting students over the alleged examination irregularities. Congress leader Rajesh Thakur on Monday said efforts were being made to find a solution to the demands of students.

Dialogue is the only solution: Congress

"Right from the beginning, we have made efforts to find a solution to the demands of students. For this, we have been having continuous talks...We have been appealing to both - students and the Government to set aside their stubbornness," Thakur told ANI.

He stressed that an agreement can be reached only through dialogue. "An agreement can be reached only when both sides are heard, and both sides are ready to listen to each other. Stubbornness is not the solution. So, we believe that students as well as the Government delegation will sit together and a decision will be made by keeping students in focal point, and a positive result will come," he said.

BJP accused of politicising protest

Targeting BJP, Thakur accused Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi of politicising the agitation. "Babulal Marandi is doing his own politics. He has nothing to do with students' protest. They want to earn political points through this students' protest. This doesn't seem possible here," he said.

Thakur urges students to continue agitation

Thakur also urged students to sustain their agitation to bring about systemic change. "Students should be adamant about a reformation in the system. They should be adamant for at least 3 months; only then will reformation come about. If they sit home after the Government's assurance, then a solution will not come out. They will have to be at it continuously and draw the Government's attention towards it," he added.

Government invites students for talks

Earlier, on Sunday, the students said they had agreed to attend a meeting with a government delegation at the State Guest House in Ranchi at 2 pm on Monday.

After meeting the protesting students, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) (Law and Order) Dhananjay Kumar said the administration had invited a delegation of students and their legal adviser for discussions with the government. "We came here to meet the students and see if they are doing fine. We come here every day," Kumar told reporters.

"A delegation of students, accompanied by their legal advisor, has been invited for a meeting tomorrow at 2:00 PM. We have come to request the students to attend this meeting. The discussion will take place at the State Guest House at 2:00 PM. On behalf of the government, the same group of ministers will be present. The discussion tomorrow at the State Guest House will be with the ministers. We have come to extend this invitation," he added.

Protest enters 24th day

The protest by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) aspirants entered its 24th day, with student leaders announcing a gherao of Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence on August 20 over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, while the state government invited them for talks. (ANI)