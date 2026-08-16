Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan inaugurated the Athachamayam rally, the traditional start to Onam. He reminisced about his childhood and called for preserving the state's cultural heritage, including historical structures linked to the ritual.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Sunday inaugurated the Athachamayam rally ritual, which traditionally marks the announcement of Chingam, the festive month of Onam. During the event, the Chief Minister shared that the Athachamayam rally ritual reminds him of his childhood, asserting that the tradition has been continuing with increasing vibrancy and colour for centuries. Referring to figures from diverse communities, including the fisher community, Muslim community, and Christian community, Satheesan asserted that numerous historical and cultural practices must be preserved alongside such rituals to showcase the state's cultural heritage to the world. He further requested representatives to prepare a consolidated report on historical structures of cultural significance linked to the Athachamayam rally ritual.

VD Satheesan Recalls History, Calls for Preservation

"This function is nostalgia for me. I used to walk and take bus and sometimes bycycle from my home to attend this function when i was a child. Today, this event reminds me of my childhood. Kochi maharaja used to costume himself and meet with the public, this is one version of history about the starting of this Athachamayam. Another version is that Athachamayam started following kochi defeated Travancore in a battle. Anyway the ritual have been continuing more and more colourfully for centuries. Historical figures like Chembil Arayan, representing fisher community Nettoor thangal representing Muslim community and Kathanar representing Christian community used to participate this event for centuries. There are many historical cultural practices that we should preserve along with this. Even Thripunithura have so many palaces. I don't believe anywhere in the world have this much palaces. We have to showcase our cultural heritage to the world. Paliyathachan who was the chief of army of erstwhile kochi kingdom was from paravur which was is my constituency. There are many Kothikallu, which marks the border to Kochi and Travancore kingdoms. Dutch, build a palace for Paliyathachan which still stands and functions as a museum. We should continue and make sure our efforts are effective to preserve our cultural heritage. I'd like to propose the representatives present here to make a consolidated report about our historical structures with cultural significance," said VD Satheesan.

The Significance of Athachamayam

Athachamayam stands as one of Kerala's most vibrant cultural celebrations, marking the ceremonial beginning of the ten-day Onam festivities. Observed annually on the Atham star in the Malayalam month of Chingam (August-September), the festival is celebrated in Thrippunithura near Kochi.

Royal Origins of the Procession

According to Incredible India, the highlight of the festival is the grand Athachamayam procession, which is inspired by the royal traditions of the former Kingdom of Cochin. The parade features decorated elephants, colourful floats, classical performers, and artists representing various folk art forms from across Kerala. The festival carries deep historical significance, as Ernakulam's Thrippunithura served as the royal seat of the Maharajas of Cochin. Historically, the Maharaja led a ceremonial procession through the town alongside members of the royal court to greet the public, a tradition that has evolved into the modern cultural festival today, according to the government website Incredible India. (ANI)