Two security screeners were injured at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport on Sunday after a passenger's licensed firearm discharged during a pre-flight inspection. The incident is currently under investigation by local police.

Gun Discharges During Inspection

Two security screeners were injured on Sunday morning at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi after a round was discharged during a mandatory weapons inspection, airport authorities confirmed. The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 AM ahead of Air India Express flight IX-1810 to Mumbai. The passenger, who was travelling alongside his wife, had declared carrying a licensed firearm before boarding as required by aviation guidelines.

Official Confirmation and Aftermath

While security personnel from the Airport Authority of India Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited (AAICLAS) were inspecting the declared firearm, a bullet was fired, directly injuring two screeners on duty. Both injured AAICLAS staff members were rushed to the nearby New Laxmi Trauma Centre for immediate treatment. Specific details regarding the severity of their injuries have not yet been released. Varanasi Airport Director confirmed the timeline and initial findings: "Today, 16.08.2026, at about 0930 hrs, a passenger travelling with his wife on flight IX-1810 to Mumbai declared weapons on board the flight. During the weapons check, the passenger fired a round, injuring two AAICLAS screeners... Local police have been informed and an investigation is underway."

Joint Investigation Launched

Local law enforcement and aviation security officials have launched a joint investigation into the Babatpur airport event. Authorities are examining the exact handling protocol followed during the inspection to determine whether the discharge was accidental or deliberate and if standard firearm carriage procedures were violated. The identities of the passenger and the firearm model remain undisclosed as inquiries continue. (ANI)