PM Modi broke protocol after his Independence Day speech to interact with children at Red Fort. He picked up a girl's cap and greeted excited students.

After his Independence Day address at Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke protocol to interact with children, creating a memorable moment. When a girl's cap fell while touching his feet, he picked it up and placed it back on her head, drawing applause.

He walked to youth enclosures, shaking hands and greeting excited students who had formed the number "70." The interaction highlighted his speech's youth-focused plans, including free coaching and AI training for Gen Z.

PM walked to youth enclosures, shaking hands with students who formed "70"

As the formal ceremony ended with Vande Mataram and the National Anthem, the Prime Minister made his way toward groups of schoolchildren, NCC cadets, and 'My Bharat' volunteers, sparking delight among the young audience.

In a spontaneous gesture, a young girl bent down to touch his feet. Her cap slipped off and fell. Without hesitation, PM Modi bent down, picked up the cap, and gently placed it back on her head, drawing smiles and applause.

Breaking from protocol, the Prime Minister instructed his motorcade to stop and walked across to the enclosures where the youth were seated. He shook hands, exchanged words, and offered warm greetings.

Students dressed in vibrant yellow and dark blue had arranged themselves to form the number "70," symbolically honouring seven decades of India's journey.

The children's enthusiasm was infectious. Many later shared their excitement with the media. The interaction echoed the youth-focused tone of his speech, in which he announced free online coaching, a sports talent hunt, and training in AI and semiconductor technologies for one crore Gen Z youth.

By engaging personally with the next generation, PM Modi turned a formal event into a warm, human moment.

The gesture has been widely praised on social media.