A massive python caused panic in Meerut's Hasanpur Qadeem village after emerging from nearby fields and crawling towards a house. A man stopped it from entering as villagers gathered and filmed the scene. Forest officials later rescued the snake with help from residents and released it near the Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary.

A massive python slithered onto a village road in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, before heading towards a house and leaving residents startled. The unusual encounter took place on Friday in Hasanpur Qadeem village, under the jurisdiction of Bhawanpur police station. Videos showing the giant snake moving along the road have since gone viral on social media, with several residents recording the dramatic scene on their phones.

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Python heads towards house

The python was reportedly first spotted in fields near the village before making its way towards the residential area.

In videos from the spot, the huge reptile can be seen crawling along the middle of the road before reaching the entrance of a house. As it tried to move inside the property, a man grabbed hold of it and attempted to keep it away from the doorway.

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The sight quickly drew a crowd. Villagers and passersby gathered around the spot, with some watching from a distance while others filmed the snake. The commotion also affected traffic on the road for some time.

Residents eventually managed to prevent the python from entering the house and alerted the Forest Department.

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Forest team rescues snake

Forest officials soon reached the village and began an operation to safely capture the python.

After considerable effort, the forest team, assisted by villagers, successfully secured the snake and moved it away from the residential area.

The python was later released in the Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary area, where it could return to a more suitable natural habitat.

The rescue operation brought relief to residents who had watched anxiously as the giant reptile approached the house.

The incident also highlights how encounters between people and wildlife can occur when animals move out of nearby fields and natural habitats. While the python's size caused considerable alarm among villagers, the animal was eventually rescued without reports of injury to residents.

The videos of the snake's unexpected appearance on the village road have continued to attract attention online, turning a tense local wildlife encounter into a widely shared social media moment.

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