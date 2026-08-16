TMC's Abhishek Banerjee mourned ex-MLA Ashish Banerjee's death, blaming a 'sustained smear campaign' by BJP and media. He cited a suicide note, calling for reflection on the human consequences of irresponsible public allegations.

Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday expressed profound grief over the death of former MLA and former Deputy Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly (WBLA), Ashish Banerjee, while raising severe concerns over the circumstances leading to his tragic death.

In a post on X, the TMC leader paid tribute to the veteran politician and former educator, describing him as a "lifelong teacher and public servant" who served the people of Birbhum with dignity, honesty, and simplicity. "A lifelong teacher and public servant, Ashish Banerjee devoted decades to serving people with honesty, dignity and simplicity. He was a respected figure and a source of pride for Birbhum," he added.

Abhishek Banerjee Blames 'Smear Campaign'

Addressing the contents of Ashish Banerjee's final note, Abhishek Banerjee highlighted the toll taken by an unyielding campaign of defamation, pointing fingers directly at political opponents and media reporting. Abhishek Banerjee emphasised that the final note raises troubling questions about a "sustained smear campaign," blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and sections of the media to reflect on the real-world impact of relentless public allegations.

Highlighting the dangers of condemning individuals in the "court of public opinion before the truth is established," the leader called for strict boundaries in political discourse and journalistic practices. Reminding all stakeholders that political rivalries are temporary, Banerjee stressed the permanent consequences of irresponsible rhetoric, stating that those involved must reflect on the human fallout of their words. "His final note raises serious and troubling questions about the sustained smear campaign he said he had endured. The BJP and sections of the MEDIA must reflect on the consequences of a politics where allegations are amplified, reputations are put on trial, and individuals are condemned in the court of public opinion before the truth is established. Those who participated in this smear campaign should reflect on the human consequences of their words and actions. Political battles will come and go, but a life once lost can never be brought back. Bengal has lost one of its most respected sons of the soil. My deepest condolences to his family, students, admirers and well-wishers. May God give them strength in this hour of unimaginable grief," he added.

Former MLA Found Dead

Former Deputy Speaker and former MLA of Trinamool Congress Asish Banerjee was found dead in his party office, Birbhum District Police said on Sunday and added that a suicide note has been found. Following the news, TMC workers gathered outside the party office and at Banerjee's residence in Rampurhat.

Political Career and Background

Banerjee had stepped down as chairman of the TMC's Birbhum district core committee in June, weeks after the Mamata Banerjee-led party suffered defeat in the assembly elections. Banerjee, a 5-time MLA from Rampurhat, had stepped down as chairman of the TMC's Birbhum district core committee in June, weeks after the party suffered defeat in the assembly elections. He also lost his Rampurhat seat to BJP's Dhruba Saha.

Before joining politics, Banerjee was a professor at Rampurhat College. He served as Deputy Speaker of the West Bengal Assembly and held portfolios including AYUSH and Agriculture.

Police have registered a case and said further investigation is underway. (ANI)