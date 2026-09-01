The Andhra Pradesh government is accepting new applications for its NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme from September 7 to 16. The initiative aims to expand the social security net and include newly eligible beneficiaries across the state.

Application and Verification Timeline

The Andhra Pradesh government will accept fresh applications for social security pensions under the NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme from September 7 to 16, as part of its efforts to expand the social security net to newly eligible beneficiaries across the state. The applications will be received at Swarna Gramam and Swarna Ward centres across Andhra Pradesh. The government has also laid down a specific timeline for registration, eligibility verification and approval of the applications. The state government is already providing social security pensions to nearly 62 lakh beneficiaries and said the fresh application process would provide an opportunity to eligible people who have so far remained outside the pension system.

According to the schedule, applications will be received, registered online and subjected to e-KYC verification from September 7 to 16. Preliminary eligibility verification will be carried out from September 17 to 21, followed by physical and departmental verification, determination of eligibility and recommendations between September 22 and 24. Budget proposals through the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) and the government approval process will be undertaken on September 25 and 26. Pensions will subsequently be sanctioned in phases to eligible beneficiaries after completion of the scrutiny process.

How to Apply and Required Documents

Eligible applicants will have to submit the prescribed application form along with the required documents at the concerned Swarna Gramam or Swarna Ward centre. Following online registration, applicants will receive a system-generated acknowledgement.

The documents required will vary according to the category of pension. Applicants will generally need to submit Aadhaar and a rice card or income certificate, along with category-specific documents.

Category-Specific Requirements

For old-age pensions, Aadhaar will be required for age verification, while widows will have to submit their husband's death certificate and Aadhaar number. Single women will require a court divorce decree if married or an unmarried certificate issued by the Tahsildar. Persons with disabilities will have to submit a SADAREM certificate establishing benchmark disability of 40 per cent or above.

Occupational categories such as handloom workers, fishermen, Dappu artists, traditional footwear makers and toddy tappers will require certificates from the respective departments. Transgender applicants will have to submit a certificate issued by the District Medical Board.

About the NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme

The government describes the monthly pension distribution under NTR Bharosa as a "Festival of the Poor", saying the scheme provides financial support and dignity to elderly persons, widows, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable sections.

At present, the state is providing pensions to 61,92,396 beneficiaries and spending around Rs 2,694 crore every month, according to the government.

Beneficiaries and Pension Amounts

The NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme covers around 28 categories, including old-age persons, widows, persons with disabilities, handloom workers, fishermen, toddy tappers, single women, Dappu artists, traditional footwear makers, transgender persons and people suffering from various long-term illnesses.

The state government said the monthly pension amount for old-age and widow beneficiaries is Rs 4,000, while persons with disabilities receive Rs 6,000. Certain categories suffering from severe health conditions are eligible for higher assistance, with pension amounts going up to Rs 10,000 and, in cases of complete disability, up to Rs 15,000, according to the government.

Scheme Expenditure and Goal

The government said it had spent Rs 73,508 crore on pensions from the time it assumed office until September 1, 2026. The fresh application process is aimed at identifying eligible beneficiaries who have so far remained outside the social security system and bringing them under the NTR Bharosa pension scheme.

The official NTR Bharosa portal describes the scheme as a social security initiative for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable sections, with the government periodically enhancing pension amounts for eligible categories. (ANI)