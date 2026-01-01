After police denied permission for a protest over pending student fee dues, the Telangana BJP has called for an Assembly siege. The party, led by N Ramchander Rao, alleges Rs 15,000 crore in pending dues are affecting lakhs of students.

The Telangana BJP has alleged that police denied permission for its proposed protest at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park in Hyderabad on Monday over pending fee reimbursement dues of students.

Following the denial of permission, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao gave a call for an Assembly siege under the banner of ‘Chalo Assembly’. The Telangana Legislative Assembly session is scheduled to begin on Monday.

BJP Demands Release of Pending Dues

The BJP has been demanding the release of pending fee reimbursement and scholarship dues, alleging that the delay has affected lakhs of students across the state. The party had earlier announced a protest at Dharna Chowk on September 7, with the BJP and its youth wing demanding the immediate release of pending fee reimbursement amounts. The protest was planned amid a wider campaign by the party on the issue.

The BJP has claimed that around Rs 15,000 crore in fee reimbursement dues are pending and that the delay is affecting students, particularly those from economically weaker sections. The party has also alleged that students are facing difficulties in obtaining certificates from educational institutions because of unpaid dues.

Protests Escalate Ahead of Assembly Session

The issue has escalated in recent weeks, with BJP leaders holding protests and attempting to march towards the state Secretariat. On September 3, Ramchander Rao and other BJP leaders were detained after they tried to submit representations carrying signatures of more than eight lakh students seeking clearance of the pending dues.

The BJP had earlier warned that it would intensify its agitation, including a proposed siege of the Assembly, if the pending fee reimbursement amounts were not released. The latest call comes ahead of the Assembly session, with the BJP expected to raise the issue of student fee reimbursement and target the Congress-led state government over the pending payments.

(ANI)