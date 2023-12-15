Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Video of Bangladeshi cow smugglers arguing with BSF in West Bengal emerges (WATCH)

    A video circulating on social media depicts a confrontational exchange between Border Security Force (BSF) troopers and illegal Bangladeshi smugglers in West Bengal.

    Video of Bangladeshi cow smugglers arguing with BSF in West Bengal emerges (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 8:17 PM IST

    In a recent incident captured on video and circulating on social media, Bangladeshi smugglers engaged in a heated verbal altercation with Border Security Force (BSF) troopers in West Bengal. The confrontation occurred after the troopers apprehended the smugglers involved in the illegal transportation of cows. The veracity of the video is yet to be ascertained.

    This incident follows closely on the heels of a successful operation by vigilant BSF troops from the Guwahati Frontier, where 54 cattle were rescued from smuggling activities destined for Bangladesh. Acting on specific intelligence received on November 25, 2023, the troops of 75 Bn BSF, operating under the Gopalpur Sector of the Guwahati Frontier, conducted the rescue operation in a border area near Village Dhumarkata, District Coochbehar (West Bengal).

    India and Bangladesh share a 4,096 km frontier, with West Bengal accounting for about 2,217 km.

    The seized cattle were subsequently handed over to the relevant agency for further action. Given the border's vulnerability and the increased activities of smugglers and anti-national elements, BSF troops remain on high alert to curb trans-border crimes.

    Just a week before this incident, utilizing their newly acquired drone with night vision capabilities, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted another attempt at cattle smuggling along the India-Bangladesh International Border. In the span of a month, seven cattle were apprehended in this latest operation.

    The BSF has noted a significant shift in trans-border crimes, particularly in cattle smuggling and illegal crossings, owing to the deployment of drones along the India-Bangladesh border. The effective use of technology in the border area has instilled fear among smugglers and intermediaries on both sides, contributing to a noticeable deterrent effect.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 8:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Alappuzha filicide case accused ends life by jumping off train while returning to Central Jail anr

    Kerala: Alappuzha filicide case accused ends life by jumping off train while returning to Central Jail

    Kerala: 5 dead in autorickshaw-bus collision in Malappuram anr

    Kerala: 5 dead in autorickshaw-bus collision in Malappuram

    India forex reserves reach USD 606.859 billion: RBI Data

    India's forex reserves reach USD 606.859 billion: RBI Data

    India orders on Swiggy in 2023 Biryani most popular dish Gulab Jamun top choice during festivals gcw

    India's orders on Swiggy in 2023: Biryani most popular dish, Gulab Jamun top choice during festivals

    Opinion Parliament Breach exposed loopholes in security; fix them

    View: Parliament Breach exposed loopholes in security; fix them

    Recent Stories

    Football Happy Birthday Lieke Martens: Top 7 performances by Dutch footballer osf

    Happy Birthday Lieke Martens: Top 7 performances by Dutch footballer

    Kerala: Alappuzha filicide case accused ends life by jumping off train while returning to Central Jail anr

    Kerala: Alappuzha filicide case accused ends life by jumping off train while returning to Central Jail

    cricket Year Ender 2023: 10 cricketers who tied the knot this year osf

    Year Ender 2023: 10 cricketers who tied the knot this year

    Spotted Malaika Arora to Aditya Roy Kapoor; celebs strut in style SHG

    Spotted: Malaika Arora to Aditya Roy Kapoor; celebs strut in style

    Kerala: 5 dead in autorickshaw-bus collision in Malappuram anr

    Kerala: 5 dead in autorickshaw-bus collision in Malappuram

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon