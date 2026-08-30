The annual festival of the Velankanni Basilica in Nagapattinam began with a ceremonial flag hoisting. Lakhs of devotees gathered for the 10-day event celebrating Mother Mary's birthday. The festival will feature a grand car procession on Sept 7.

The annual festival of the Velankanni Basilica began grandly on Saturday with the ceremonial hoisting of the flag, as lakhs of devotees gathered to offer prayers amid chants of 'Long live Mary' reverberating through the air. The famous Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health at Velankanni, popularly known as the 'Lourdes of the East', celebrates the birthday of Mother Mary as its annual fest. The 10-day annual festival of the Velankanni Shrine began with the ceremonial hoisting of the flag, marking the commencement of the celebrations.

Flag Hoisting Ceremony

As part of the festival, representatives of the Velankanni fishermen's panchayat carried the flag bearing the image of Mother Mary in a procession from the basilica through Beach Road and Arya Nattu Street on Saturday evening, in the presence of lakhs of devotees. Subsequently, after Bishop Sagayaraj of the Diocese of Thanjavur blessed the flag, it was hoisted on the flagpole amid hymns praising Mother Mary, as devotees raised resounding chants of 'Long live Mary'.

Following the flag-hoisting ceremony, the towers of the Velankanni Basilica were illuminated with electric lights, while colourful fireworks lit up the sky. Lakhs of devotees from abroad and various parts of India, including Mumbai, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, as well as different parts of Tamil Nadu, participated in the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Velankanni Shrine.

Festival Highlights and Schedule

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Maria Wilson, District Collector Praveen Kumar, Nagapattinam MP Selvaraj and several others attended the event.

The main event of the festival, the grand car procession, will be held on September 7, followed by a special concelebrated Mass at the Velankanni Basilica on September 8, the birthday of Mother Mary. Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Srinath also participated in the annual festival at the Shrine Basilica.

Following the commencement of the festival, novena prayers, Marian prayers, concelebrated Masses and Eucharistic blessings will be conducted throughout the 10-day celebrations. Masses will also be held in Konkani, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

Security and Travel Arrangements

Under the leadership of the Tiruchirappalli Central Zone Inspector General of Police, six Superintendents of Police and 2,000 police personnel have been deployed as part of the security arrangements.

In view of the festival, special buses will be operated from various parts of Tamil Nadu, while special trains will also be operated from different parts of India.