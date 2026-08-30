Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar said the state government is coordinating with the Union government to bring back 33 people from the state stranded in Nepal's flash floods. He confirmed 14 are yet to be traced and assured all help for their return.

Karnataka Govt Coordinates Rescue of 33 Stranded in Nepal

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that the state government is coordinating with the Union government to bring back 33 people from the State stranded in Nepal flash floods.

Karnataka CM told reporters here, "As far as Karnataka is concerned, we have a report of 33 people. That's why I am just having a meeting right now. Among 33 people, 14 people are yet to be traced, and out of19, two have come, and others have been traced... we are in touch with them. Two are from Mysore and the rest are from Bangalore. Some of our private planes have also gone there to have a look at it. But we are coordinating through the Indian government. Because this is an international issue."

The Chief Minister added that some private aircraft have also been sent to Nepal for assistance, while coordination is being done through the Indian government due to the international nature of the situation. He further assured that arrangements would be made for those who may need to stay in Delhi before returning home.

"We are trying to establish contacts with all the known people and the tourist operators, and the MEA is also giving information to our Karnataka-bound officials. We are in touch with them, and as soon as they come, we will ensure that we receive them and we will send them back to Bangalore immediately. If they want to stay in Delhi for a day also, we will take care of their health records, and we will sort out any other issues that are there," he further said.

Humanitarian Emergency in Nepal

The catastrophic flash floods and landslides triggered by the glacial collapse on August 26 continue to constitute a major humanitarian emergency across Nepal and adjoining Tibet, particularly along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems.

The situation remains fluid, with rescue, recovery and identification operations continuing under extremely difficult terrain and weather conditions.

Death Toll Rises

The total number of bodies recovered following the devastating flash floods in Nepal has reached 788 as of 3 pm on Sunday, Nepal Police announced. (ANI)