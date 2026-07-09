A landslide attributed to hotel construction damaged a building in Tehri Garhwal with no casualties. Heavy rainfall lashed Haridwar, causing severe waterlogging and traffic disruption. IMD has issued a Red Alert for Haridwar and Pauri Garhwal.

Landslide in Tehri Garhwal

The Disaster Management Department, Tehri Garhwal, on Thursday informed that a landslide occurred near the shops at Kaddukhal on National Highway 707A. As a result, an old vacant building was damaged. As a precautionary measure, two restaurants, roadside kiosks, and labourers' temporary shelters that were at risk had already been evacuated before the incident. The incident is reportedly attributed to excavation work being carried out for the construction of a hotel by a private individual. No loss of human life or livestock has been reported.

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Heavy Rains Lash Haridwar

Meanwhile, the forecast by the Uttarakhand Meteorological Centre has proven to be accurate. Heavy rain has been lashing the holy city of Haridwar since late last night, leading to waterlogging in several areas. The most severe waterlogging was observed at Bhagat Singh Chowk, where heavy rainfall caused water to accumulate beneath the railway bridge, causing significant inconvenience to the public. Vehicles got stuck and stalled in the water Notably, a bus carrying State Infrastructure and Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (SIDCUL) employees broke down after getting caught in the deluge. Pedestrians are also facing considerable difficulties.

IMD Issues Red Alert

In view of the heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for the next three hours, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Haridwar and Pauri Garhwal districts. The alert covers areas including Laksar, Manglaur, Khanpur, Gumkhal, Dugadda, Kotdwar, Devrana, and their adjoining regions, where intense rainfall is highly likely during this period.

Rain Brings Relief and Disruption in Dehradun

On the other front, continuous rainfall since last night in Dehradun and its surrounding areas has brought much-needed relief to residents from the scorching heat and humidity. In light of the weather department's alert, the administration has declared a holiday for schools today.

Advisory for Citizens

Citizens in the affected areas are advised to remain alert, avoid taking shelter under trees or weak structures, check traffic conditions before travelling, avoid unnecessary journeys and follow advisories issued by local authorities. (ANI)