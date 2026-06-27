A tragic road accident in Shimla's Rampur claimed six lives after a vehicle plunged nearly 500 metres into a gorge. A Facebook Live video recorded just before the crash shows a woman happily pointing towards her maternal home and telling her family, "That's my nanihal." Seconds later, the driver lost control.

A heartbreaking video recorded just moments before a deadly road accident in Himachal Pradesh has left people across the country deeply moved. The video, which was reportedly being streamed live on Facebook, captured the final few seconds before a pickup vehicle carrying six people plunged into a deep gorge in Rampur subdivision of Shimla district.

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The tragic accident took place near Dhanol in Taklech on Friday evening. According to reports, the pickup lost control on a narrow mountain road before falling nearly 500 metres into the gorge. All six people travelling in the vehicle died on the spot.

Woman Was Showing Her Maternal Home Before Crash

The final video has become the centre of attention after it surfaced online. In the clip, a woman sitting inside the vehicle can be heard happily pointing towards a hill across the valley. She tells her family members, "See that hill in front, that's my nanihal," referring to her maternal home.

Within seconds of those words, the driver appears to lose control of the vehicle. The video suddenly shakes before the pickup disappears into the gorge. The recording ends abruptly, making the footage even more heartbreaking for viewers.

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Six People Lost Their Lives

The victims have been identified as Asha Kumari, 42, her 10-year-old son Yugal, driver Ashok Jain, 32, Abhishek Saini, 23, Layak Ram, 56, and Nitin, 23.

Local authorities reached the accident spot soon after receiving information, but everyone inside the vehicle had already died due to the severe impact of the fall.

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Video Sparks Debate Online

The viral video has triggered emotional reactions on social media. Many users said it was difficult to watch because it unknowingly captured the victims' final moments. Several people felt the driver may have been distracted for a brief moment after the woman pointed towards her maternal home.

Others blamed the dangerous mountain road, loose debris and poor road conditions. Some also questioned whether recording or live streaming while travelling on such difficult hill roads adds to the risk. However, officials have not confirmed the exact reason behind the accident, and the cause remains under investigation.

The tragic incident has once again highlighted the dangers of driving on narrow mountain roads, where even a small mistake can prove fatal.

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