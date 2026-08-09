Congress MP Manish Tewari has raised concerns over the proposed Delimitation Bill, saying it would only benefit Central India. He argued that the political importance of North India and the Northeast, which face strategic challenges, must not be diminished.

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Sunday raised concerns over the proposed Delimitation Bill, saying it would serve neither North India, South India nor the Northeast, and would primarily benefit Central India.

Speaking to ANI in Chandigarh, Tewari said India's strategic and security challenges are largely concentrated in North India and the Northeast and stressed that these regions should not feel that their political importance in the country is declining. "This delimitation is not in the interest of North India, South India, or the North-East. It will primarily benefit Central India," Tewari said. "India's strategic and security-related challenges are concentrated in the North-East and North India. Therefore, we must ensure that these regions and states do not get the impression that their political weight within India's landscape is diminishing," he said.

On Women's Reservation

On women's reservation, Tewari said the government could implement the provision by reserving one-third of the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats for women. "You want to implement women's reservation, go ahead and reserve one-third of the 543 seats for women. But the Lok Sabha doesn't function with 543 members alone. By raising the number to 850, do you intend to turn it into something like China's National People's Congress?" he said.

On Akali Dal's Support

Reacting to the Shiromani Akali Dal's support for the delimitation bill, Tewari said the party was entitled to take its own decision, but reiterated his opposition to the proposed exercise. "That is their own decision. However, I believe this delimitation serves neither Punjab nor North India," he said.

Background of the Bill

The remarks come as the government pushes for the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which seeks to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies for women. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 was passed in both Houses of Parliament, but failed to move ahead with implementation after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill fell in the Lok Sabha on April 17, not being able to receive the constitutionally required two-thirds majority of members present and voting. The Bill proposed the implementation of the 33 per cent women's reservation in legislatures and delimitation in the Lok Sabha.