TN Minister Arunraaj urged DMK to rise above petty politics and unite against the Centre's delimitation plan. He accused DMK of using the Mekedatu Dam row as an excuse to side with BJP after the party boycotted an all-party meeting on the issue.

Arunraaj Urges Unity, Slams DMK's 'Petty Politics'

Tamil Nadu Minister Arunraaj on Sunday urged the DMK and other opposition parties to rise above "petty politics" and stand united against the proposed delimitation exercise in the Lok Sabha, after several opposition parties boycotted the meeting of Tamil Nadu MPs. Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Arunraaj accused the DMK of finding a "convenient excuse" in the Mekedatu Dam row and siding with the BJP on delimitation.

The TVK leader said, "DMK should respect the sentiments of the people. It's an important issue, not an issue where petty politics should be the prime concern. The state's interest should be supreme. People expect that all political parties, irrespective of their political standings, stand united against the Union government's unilateral decision."

"It's a convenient excuse given by the DMK for trying to start their movement towards the BJP. We have been consistently opposing Karnataka's move to build the Mekedatu dam. We passed a resolution, and it was analysed threadbare in the Assembly. When a threat is hanging above, all parties should come together," he added.

Opposition Parties Boycott Meeting

TVK led the meeting of Tamil Nadu MPs on Saturday, where the leaders unanimously decided to oppose any population-based redrawing of constituencies that reduces Tamil Nadu's political weight. However, out of Tamil Nadu's 57 total MPs (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha combined), 36 MPs opted to stay away. The principal opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)--which holds 22 Lok Sabha MPs and 8 Rajya Sabha MPs --alongside the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, PMK and DMDK stayed away from the session.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill fell in the Lok Sabha on April 17, not being able to receive the constitutionally required two-thirds majority of members present and voting. The Constitution Amendment Bill proposed the implementation of the 33 per cent women's reservation in legislatures and delimitation in the Lok Sabha.