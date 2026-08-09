SAD leader Gulzar Singh Ranike stated the party supports the delimitation and women's reservation bill for Punjab's peace. Party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded its immediate implementation, citing Sikh Gurus' teachings on gender equality.

Former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Gulzar Singh Ranike on Sunday said the party decided to support the delimitation and women's reservation bill as they are in the public interest and would contribute to the peace and prosperity of Punjab.

Speaking to ANI, Ranike said, "Akali Dal has always been in favour of women and will continue to do so. It is a matter of public interest. Delimitation is also in the interest of the public, and that's why we decided to support it. The bills that are coming are in the interest of peace and prosperity of Punjab. So, this decision was taken yesterday by the party president."

SAD Demands Immediate Implementation

On Saturday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded the immediate implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, citing the teachings of the Sikh Gurus regarding gender equality.

Taking to X, the SAD president stated, "The Shiromani Akali Dal, at a meeting of its senior leaders in Chandigarh today, demanded the immediate implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill in the country."

Highlighting the ideological roots of the party's stance, Badal noted that the SAD draws its values from the foundation of the Sikh faith. "The Shiromani Akali Dal draws inspiration from the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, who championed the dignity, equality and equal rights of women. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has already set an example by providing for women's reservation in its House," he said.

Legislative Background and Opposition's Stance

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 was passed in both Houses of Parliament, but failed to move ahead with implementation after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill fell in the Lok Sabha on April 17, not being able to receive the constitutionally required two-thirds majority of members present and voting.

The Constitution Amendment Bill proposed the implementation of the 33 per cent women's reservation in legislatures and delimitation in the Lok Sabha.

While the Congress and the opposition parties have expressed support for the women's reservation bill, they opposed the delimitation exercise, seeking to increase the number of seats in the Lower House of Parliament. The Opposition has demanded delinking of women's reservation from the delimitation exercise.

On Possible Alliance with BJP

Further, on the possibility of an alliance with the BJP, Ranike said it was a separate matter and that nothing could be said about how things would unfold, while reiterating that the party had reached a consensus to support the bills.

"That is a different matter. What will happen, how will it happen, we cannot say anything about it. We can say only that a consensus has been reached to support these bills," he said. (ANI)