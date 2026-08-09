Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, commenced a Tiranga Yatra in Gandhidham, led by its Chairman. The yatra, part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, saw participation from DPA officials, CISF, students, women, and the local community.

Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, on Sunday commenced its Tiranga Yatra at the Port Township in Gopalpuri, Gandhidham. The Tiranga Yatra was led by DPA Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, in the presence of senior port officials.

Officers and employees of DPA, CISF personnel, school students, members of the Deendayal Mahila Shakti Kendra (DMSK), security personnel and the general public at large brought together the Port fraternity and community in a collective expression of patriotism. Draped in the hues of the Tricolour and resonating with patriotic fervour, the Port Township presented a vibrant spectacle as participants proudly carried the National Flag throughout the Yatra. The atmosphere reverberated with patriotic slogans and the spirit of Vande Mataram, reflecting a deep sense of pride, unity and devotion towards the nation.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' Initiative

The initiative was organised as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and aimed at encouraging citizens to celebrate the Tricolour not merely as a national symbol but as an embodiment of India's unity, sovereignty and shared national identity. The event marked the beginning of DPA Kandla's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' celebrations, with participation from the port fraternity, students, women and members of the local community.

Campaign Background and Future Plans

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign encourages citizens to hoist the National Flag at their homes and develop a personal connection with the Tricolour. The campaign also seeks to honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters and strengthen the spirit of patriotism among citizens.

This year's celebrations will have a special focus on the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. Various activities will be organised across districts, blocks and panchayats as part of the campaign. The major components of Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 will include Tiranga rallies and processions, exhibitions, Tiranga concerts, bike and cycle rallies, tricolour lighting of important locations, decorations and Rangoli programmes. Special activities will also be organised under the theme "Tiranga Salute to the Spirit of Vande Mataram", along with the popular "Selfie with Tiranga" initiative. The National Flag will be hoisted at households and government offices during the campaign period. (ANI)