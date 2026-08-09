A birthday party at a hotel in Maharashtra's Chandrapur turned violent after an argument broke out among a group of youths. The hotel owners were allegedly assaulted during the confrontation. CCTV cameras captured the incident. Police have registered a case against three people and are examining the footage to investigate what led to the assault.

A birthday celebration at a hotel in Gondpipri taluka of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district took an ugly turn after a minor argument among a group of youths reportedly escalated into a violent confrontation. The incident took place while the group was celebrating at the hotel. According to reports, an argument broke out among the youths during the party. What began as a verbal dispute soon turned physical, with the hotel owners allegedly being attacked during the confrontation.

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CCTV Captures The Incident

The entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed at the hotel. The footage is likely to help police understand how the argument started, how the situation escalated and who was involved in the assault.

The CCTV recording could also help investigators establish the sequence of events and verify the statements of those involved in the incident.

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Police Book Three People

Following the incident, police registered a case against three persons in connection with the alleged assault. The exact charges and details of the case have not been disclosed in the available reports.

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Investigators are also looking into the CCTV footage and other available evidence to determine what exactly happened during the birthday celebration.

Further investigation is underway, and more details are expected as police establish the events that led to the confrontation.

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