Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP to hold ten meetings in each booth ahead of Assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has scheduled to convene nearly ten meetings at each booth in Uttarakhand ahead of the upcoming state Assembly polls, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday, quoting people aware of the development.

The meetings would focus on the BJP's preparation, progress and coordination with the voters of each booth until the date of the elections. As per the ANI report, Uttarakhand has 10,000 booths across the state.

The BJP party instructed its candidates to coordinate with each booth president and person in charge of the voters' list. The in-charge is the primary point of contact voters in the BJP party structure of the election management.

Also, the candidates are instructed to work towards circulating information regarding the various advantages of the state and Centre to the common people.

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday extended the ban on physical rallies and the roadshows in all poll-bound states till January 31 due to the surge in the Covid cases across the country. However, for physical public meetings of all political parties or contesting candidates in the first two phases, relaxation has been provided, starting from January 28 and February 1. They were allowed to perform door-to-door campaigns with ten people previously; now only five people were allowed.

Referring to the new order of the Commission in mind, the saffron party has planned to deploy an IT expert in every assembly, as per the media reports.

The BJP has announced the names of 59 candidates out of 70 in Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest from Kahtima constituency, BJP stronghold since 2012.

As per the ANI reports, the party will likely release its manifesto for the state later in the day. The manifesto has been designed based on the central government theme 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Vikas'.

The polls will take place on February 14 in a single phase, and the counting of the votes will be held on March 10.