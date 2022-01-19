Uttarakhand Election 2022: Trivendra Singh Rawat excuses from contesting polls, ‘focus on BJP forming govt’

Rawat said that the state got a young leadership under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. He had resigned from the post of Chief Minister in March 2021 less than a year before the Assembly polls.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday wrote to BJP chief JP Nadda to excuse him from contesting the upcoming Assembly polls. He added that he will focus on organizational work of the party to form government in the state.

In his letter to JP Nadda, the former Uttarakhand CM said, “Please accept my request to not contest in Uttarakhand polls so that I focus on supporting the party in upcoming polls. Government will be formed under the leadership of Dhami, and I will spend all my time focusing on it.”

Rawat’s announcement came amid BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting to finalise the names of candidates for the Assembly elections to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa.

“The political scenario has changed in Uttarakhand. After these developments, I should not contest the Assembly polls. I want to put all my effort towards the formation of the government under Pushkar Singh's Dhami's leadership,” Rawat was quoted as saying by ANI.

The BJP swept the Assembly elections in 2017, winning 57 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. Congress, on the other hand, won just 11 seats.

The elections in the state will take place in a single phase on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.