  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Trivendra Singh Rawat excuses from contesting polls, ‘focus on BJP forming govt’

    Rawat said that the state got a young leadership under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. He had resigned from the post of Chief Minister in March 2021 less than a year before the Assembly polls.

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Trivendra Singh Rawat excuses from contesting polls, focus on BJP forming govt-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Dehradun, First Published Jan 19, 2022, 5:57 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday wrote to BJP chief JP Nadda to excuse him from contesting the upcoming Assembly polls. He added that he will focus on organizational work of the party to form government in the state.

    In his letter to JP Nadda, the former Uttarakhand CM said, “Please accept my request to not contest in Uttarakhand polls so that I focus on supporting the party in upcoming polls. Government will be formed under the leadership of Dhami, and I will spend all my time focusing on it.”

    Rawat’s announcement came amid BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting to finalise the names of candidates for the Assembly elections to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa.

    Rawat said that the state got a young leadership under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

    “The political scenario has changed in Uttarakhand. After these developments, I should not contest the Assembly polls. I want to put all my effort towards the formation of the government under Pushkar Singh's Dhami's leadership,” Rawat was quoted as saying by ANI.

    Trivendra Singh Rawat had resigned from the post of Chief Minister in March 2021 less than a year before the Assembly polls.

    The BJP swept the Assembly elections in 2017, winning 57 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. Congress, on the other hand, won just 11 seats.

    The elections in the state will take place in a single phase on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2022, 5:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    DGCA orders probe after mid-air collision between IndiGo flights over Bengaluru airport averted-dnm

    DGCA orders probe after mid-air collision between IndiGo flights over Bengaluru airport averted

    PM Modi to host first India-Central Asia Summit virtually on January 27 gcw

    PM Modi to host first India-Central Asia Summit virtually on January 27

    UP Election 2022: In embarrassment to Priyanka Gandhi, Hathras rape victim's family rejects Congress ticket-dnm

    UP Election 2022: In embarrassment to Priyanka Gandhi, Hathras rape victim’s family rejects Congress ticket

    PoK Muzaffarabad resident seeks PM Narendra Modi's help after family is evicted from their home

    'Save us from atrocities': PoK resident seeks PM Modi's help after family is evicted from their home

    DGCA extends suspension of scheduled international flights till February 28-dnm

    DGCA extends suspension of scheduled international flights till February 28

    Recent Stories

    Goa Election 2022: NCP, Shiv Sena form alliance for Assembly polls, say offer to Congress in vain - ADT

    Goa Election 2022: NCP, Shiv Sena form alliance for Assembly polls, say offer to Congress in vain

    Congress loan waiver promise exposed: Rajasthan farmer's land auctioned off; family contemplates suicide

    Congress loan waiver promise exposed: Rajasthan farmer's land auctioned off; family contemplates suicide

    No Indian in ICC's Men's T20I Team of the Year, Babar Azam named skipper-ayh

    No Indian in ICC's Men's T20I Team of the Year, Babar Azam named skipper

    Hollywood Was this when troubles started in Jason Momoa Lisa Bonet marriage drb

    Was this when troubles started in Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet’s marriage?

    Australian Open 2022 6 times tennis ace Sania Mirza made India proud in Grand Slam circuit

    6 times tennis ace Sania Mirza made India proud in Grand Slam circuit

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil on OFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar on win against NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs OFC, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 Parade ITBP daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath

    Republic Day 2022 Parade: ITBP's daredevil bikers to debut at Rajpath

    Video Icon