Assembly Election 2022: BJP to hold rallies in hybrid mode in 5-poll bound states

In light of the ongoing ban on physical rallies and roadshows in the five poll-bound states due to increased COVID-19 cases, the Bharatiya Janata Party plans to hold rallies in these states in a hybrid mode. According to party sources, it is expected to be attended by an increasing number of people via various social media platforms. According to reports, the BJP has planned a new campaign strategy for the assembly elections in five states following the COVID-19 rules. Small rallies would be aired live on various social media platforms, with an estimated one to two lakh people participating.

After deliberating with several leaders on the campaign strategy, BJP National President JP Nadda decided that all rallies would be held in a hybrid mode, with senior leaders of the party physically addressing small gatherings and these rallies being telecast live in different regions several times and streamed on various social media platforms.

The Election Commission of India extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows in the five poll-bound states from January 15 to January 22. However, the commission allowed relaxations to political parties in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur, and Uttarakhand, where assembly elections will be held from February 10 to March 10.

The assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 seats, will be held in seven parts. Manipur, which has 60 seats, will hold elections on February 27 and March 3. While, on February 20, 117 seats in Punjab will go to the elections and on February 14, voters in Uttarakhand (70 seats) and Goa (40 constituencies) will vote in a single phase.

