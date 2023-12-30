Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Uttarakhand: Couple rescued after being swept away during pre-wedding shoot across Ganga river

    A Delhi couple's pre-wedding photoshoot by the Ganges in Rishikesh turned perilous when rising water levels left them stranded. Prompt action by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and locals rescued Manas Kheda and Anjali Aneja from the powerful currents. Manas was found unconscious, receiving immediate aid before both were taken to a nearby hospital due to the unexpected surge catching them off guard.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 30, 2023, 4:08 PM IST

    A pre-wedding photoshoot by the Ganges turned into a perilous ordeal for a Delhi couple, Manas Kheda, 27, and Anjali Aneja, 25, as they found themselves stuck in the middle of the river amidst rising water levels in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

    The couple, aiming for picturesque pre-wedding shots against the breathtaking backdrop of the Ganges, ventured into the river when the water level seemed manageable. However, their plans took a dire turn when the water unexpectedly surged, leaving them stranded.

    An emergency call to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) from the Beisi Police Check Post alerted authorities about the couple's precarious situation. Responding swiftly, the SDRF team rushed to Singtoli, the reported site of the incident.

    Upon arrival, rescuers found Manas Kheda and Anjali Aneja staggering on the brink of being swept away by the powerful river currents. Despite the perilous conditions, the SDRF, aided by locals, managed to retrieve the couple from the treacherous waters.

    Manikant Mishra, Commandant of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), recounted the rescue operation. He mentioned that when the rescue team reached the couple, Manas Kheda was found unconscious. Immediate first aid was administered, and both were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

    Mishra highlighted the unforeseen escalation of water levels, explaining that the couple had initially entered the river when it was relatively shallow. However, the sudden surge caught them off guard, resulting in their precarious situation.

