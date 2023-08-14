Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Explained: What has triggered fresh spell of incessant rain in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh?

    Recent heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand attributed to a fresh Western Disturbance, causing fatalities, landslides, and property damage, while these hill states recover from previous monsoon havoc.

    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 2:05 PM IST

    Recent heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is attributed to a new occurrence of Western Disturbance, as reported by the weather office. "The location of the Monsoon trough lies along the foothills of Himalayas and hence the South-westerly Arabian Sea monsoonal winds are hitting the Himalayan foothills," the Indian Meteorological Department has said, explaining the phenomenon.

    Western Disturbance is a term used for storms originating in the Mediterranean that bring significant rain to mountainous areas in the Indian subcontinent. Weather experts have noted the vulnerability of many parts of Himachal, given the monsoon's earlier impact, making them susceptible to landslides even with moderate rainfall.

    Tragedy has struck Himachal with 21 reported deaths in the last 48 hours due to heavy rain-induced incidents. These include homes being washed away and the collapse of a temple in Shimla, resulting in nine fatalities, while around 25 people remain trapped. The continuous rainfall has also led to landslides, causing disruption in road connectivity.

    With more rain anticipated over the next two days, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has urged people to stay indoors. The state is working to restore connectivity as quickly as possible in the face of adverse weather conditions.

    In Uttarakhand, heavy rainfall has inflicted property damage. A widely circulated video showcases floodwaters sweeping away a multi-storey college building, underscoring the extent of the calamity. Alaknanda, Mandakini, and Ganga rivers have surged above the danger level in Rudraprayag, Shrinagar, and Devprayag, leading to concerns. Landslides have also obstructed the Badrinath National highway at various points.

    This fresh wave of torrential rain has arrived as the hill states were in the process of recovery from the previous month's monsoon havoc, which resulted in significant loss of life and property. The challenge now lies in managing the aftermath of this new bout of heavy rainfall.

