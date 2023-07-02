Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttara Kannada: Cow’s head found in middle of the road; Investigation underway

    A cow's head found on a road in Hegadekatta village, Uttara Kannada district, sparks outrage. Advocates submit a petition urging strict action against cow slaughter while police investigate the incident.

    Uttara Kannada: Cow's head foud in middle of the raod; Investigation underway vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 2, 2023, 2:26 PM IST

    The roads of every village have many tales to tell. In one such tale, a cow’s head was found lying on the road of Hegadekatta village of Uttara Kannada district.  
    The cow’s head was found to be severed on the road just days after the EID-UL-ADHA.

    It is suspected that the dogs might have left the cow’s head on the road after finding the beheaded cow in the bush. Currently, the image is circulating on Social media, and many oppose the idea. 

    If cow slaughter continues, there will be disturbance in Karnataka, warns BJP

    The Hindu organisations had casually requested the government to stop the slaughter of cows ahead of EID-UL-ADHA. This shocking visual is from the road leading towards Kanalli village from Hegadekatta of Sirsi Taluk, Uttara Kannada district.

    The local police have started investigating the incident.


    Strict actions should be taken against cow slaughter: Kerur advocates submit petition

    Kerur: The Advocates Association of Kerur town recently submitted a petition to the government through Deputy Tahasildar to take strict action against the cow slaughter incident, which is said to be taken place on Thursday. The association also opposed the state government's amendment in the Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act. 
    Vice President of the Advocates' Association, Raju Kakardi, has filed a petition stating that cow slaughter is still happening despite the state's ban.

    Karnataka: Young man ends life over not finding a girl for marriage
     
    He emphasized the cultural significance of cows and urged the government to take legal action and preventive measures to stop such incidents. He also requested the administration to maintain the current cow slaughter law to protect these animals.

    Deputy Tahsildar Rajasekhara Satihal acknowledged the petition submitted by the Satihal Advocates' Association and pledged to bring it to the government's attention through the District collector. Lawyers Mahesh Gowda, S.V. Guruna Gowda, N.S. Salimath, V.S. Lamani, and others were present during the submission.

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2023, 2:26 PM IST
