    Karnataka: Young man ends life over not finding a girl for marriage

    A young man in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district commits suicide due to his inability to find a bride. He was an area business in Uttara Kannada's yellapur, who was depressed about not finding a girl for marriage.

    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 4:24 PM IST

    A young man from Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka committed suicide after being depressed over not finding a bride for a long time to marry. The bizarre incident has created a buzz among the Brahmin community. The incident happened on June 29. The current young generation of Brahmins in the region is struggling to find a suitable bride or groom for marriage.

    The young man, Nagaraj Ganpati Gaonkar (35), hailing from Yellapur’s Vajralli village panchayat, had an arecanut business in Yellapur. He reportedly bought a rope from the market on June 27. He had parked his bike beside the tree near his house, and committed suicide.

    According to police, he took the drastic step as he was upset over not being able to find a girl to marry. His parents had been searching for a suitable girl to get him married for many years. Even after searching in various places, he could not find a girl. He was soft-spoken regarding the matter for two weeks.

    Regarding the incident, actress-politician Malavika Avinash reacted on her Facebook account: "This saddening incident of suicide has made me go down memory lane. One relative of mine, who used to be a purohit, committed suicide because he could not find a bride to marry."

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2023, 4:24 PM IST
