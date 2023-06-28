If cow slaughter continues, there will be disturbance in Karnataka, warns BJP

Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel has urged the state government to take strict action against cow slaughter. He warned that if stern action against cow slaughter is not taken, there will be turmoil in the state.

“The state government is conducting itself in a way that offends the majority Hindus in the state. He warned that if stern action against cow slaughter is not taken, there will be chaos in the state. Priyank Kharge (ITBT minister) should speak carefully on the issue of cow slaughter. People's choices should be respected by the government”. Says Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Addressing to the media persons, he stated that the country has a cow culture.

"The BJP had passed the Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act to preserve cows. Mahatma Gandhi also advocated for cow protection. We enacted regulations to safeguard cows. Cow theft and slaughter should be prohibited while the law is in effect," he said.

The Congress party stated, both before and during the 2023 state assembly elections, that it aims to repeal the cow slaughter ban due to the problems farmers suffer as a result of the 2020 law's restrictions on the unprofitable cattle.