Union Minister Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha that 238 Punjab and 7 Haryana Acts are applicable in Chandigarh, extended based on local needs under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, rather than a separate overarching policy.

As many as 238 Acts enacted by Punjab and seven Acts enacted by Haryana are presently applicable in the Union Territory of Chandigarh, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Rai said that the information was provided based on details furnished by the Chandigarh Administration in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

The Legal Mechanism for Extending Laws

According to the Union territory of Chandigarh, Section 87 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, empowers the Central Government to extend to Chandigarh any enactment that is in force in a state at the time of notification. The provision allows such extensions with restrictions or modifications as considered necessary.

Rai said that proposals for extending state enactments to Chandigarh are initiated by the Chandigarh Administration based on local requirements.

"The extension of any enactment to the Union Territory of Chandigarh is considered based on local requirements and in accordance with the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966," Rai said.

He added that a separate policy for extending state laws to Chandigarh is not considered necessary as an established procedure is already in place.

Under the existing process, each proposed extension is assessed separately on its own merits, taking into account its policy objectives and legal implications, according to the minister.

History and Judicial Scrutiny of the Act

The Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966 was enacted to provide for the reorganisation of the existing state of Punjab and related matters. The Act provides the legal framework for, among other things, the administration and legislative arrangements concerning Chandigarh.

Section 87 specifically provides the Central Government with the power to extend enactments to Chandigarh through a notification in the Official Gazette. The provision has been used over the years to extend various state laws to the Union Territory.

The India Code database lists multiple notifications issued under the Act for extending enactments to Chandigarh. The provision has also been examined by courts.

In a judgment concerning the scope of Section 87, the Punjab and Haryana High Court held that the provision enables the Centre to extend enactments to Chandigarh that are in force at the date of notification. The Supreme Court subsequently considered the same provision in related proceedings.

Government Clarifies Stance

The minister's response comes amid questions over the legal framework applicable in Chandigarh, a Union Territory that shares a common administrative history with Punjab and Haryana.

Rai's response clarified that the applicability of state enactments in Chandigarh is not automatic. Instead, their extension is undertaken through the established statutory mechanism and is considered based on the requirements of the Union Territory.

The government said that each proposed enactment is examined individually rather than being governed by a separate overarching policy for extending Punjab or Haryana laws to Chandigarh.

(ANI)