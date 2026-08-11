Newly elected Manjalpur MLA Satish Patel took his oath in Gandhinagar. Simultaneously, the Gujarat government has initiated a high-level committee to investigate the tragic suicide of a resident doctor at Surat New Civil Hospital.

Newly elected Manjalpur MLA Satish Patel, who won the recent by-election, took the oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. According to the Gujarat CMO, Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary administered the oath of office and secrecy to him in the presence of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel. Chief Whip of the Legislative Assembly Balkrishna Shukla, Minister for Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Rushikesh Patel, other Ministers, and several MLAs were present at the oath-taking ceremony. After the ceremony, the dignitaries congratulated Satish Patel and wished him a successful tenure.

Probe Ordered into Doctor's Suicide in Surat

Meanwhile, following the tragic suicide of a resident doctor at Surat New Civil Hospital, the State Government has taken immediate action. Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya took serious note of the incident and instructed an investigation. As per his directions, a high-level committee has been formed to conduct a swift and transparent inquiry into the matter, according to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.

On the Minister's instructions, an inquiry committee has been formed under the joint leadership of the Civil Hospital Dean and Superintendent to investigate the suicide case. To ensure complete transparency, the Additional Director of Medical Education, Gandhinagar, Sachde, will directly supervise the entire inquiry.

Pansheriya has directed officials to ensure that no one responsible for the incident is spared. If the investigation finds any instance of ragging, mental harassment or negligence, strict legal and administrative action will be taken against those responsible. The Minister stated that all aspects of the case be thoroughly investigated, including whether the doctor faced any form of ragging in the hostel or hospital premises, or any mental or physical harassment by any individual or authority.

To ensure the truth comes to light, statements of all fellow students and resident doctors staying in the hostel will be recorded during the night itself, the CMO said. (ANI)