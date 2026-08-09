Girl Suffers Head Injury After Falling On Wet Floor While Playing, Video Goes Viral
A viral CCTV video shows three children playing on wet tiles in Vietnam before one girl suddenly loses her balance and falls heavily, apparently hitting her head. She is seen lying on the floor while the others look on in shock.
Girl slips while playing on wet floor
A video from Vietnam showing a group of children playing on a wet floor has sparked concern online after one girl suddenly slipped and fell heavily.
The CCTV footage, reportedly recorded on August 7, shows three children wearing traditional Vietnamese nón lá playing on wet tiles beside an open metal gate.
What appears to be a harmless game quickly turns frightening when one of the girls loses her balance.
Head injury reported
The children can be seen slipping and tumbling as they play. At one point, one girl falls hard and remains on the ground while the others move around her.
An adult man later appears at the scene and looks towards the children.
The video has led to widespread concern because the girl appears to have suffered a blow to her head. Some viewers claimed she had a concussion, while others suggested she may have suffered brain damage.
However, there is no verified information confirming the extent of her injuries or her current condition.
Social media users raise concern
Many viewers were left asking what happened to the girl after the incident. Comments included questions about whether she survived and whether she was taken to hospital.
Some users claimed that she had died, while others said the incident resulted in a concussion or minor brain injury. Another unverified comment claimed that the man seen in the footage was a doctor.
These claims have not been independently confirmed and should not be treated as facts.
The video has also been described by some users as being from Indonesia, but the information accompanying the footage identifies the location as Vietnam. The location and other details therefore remain unclear.
Video raises reminder about child safety
The incident has also prompted discussion about the dangers of wet floors. Children may not notice how slippery a surface has become while playing, increasing the risk of a serious fall.
The footage serves as a reminder that children need supervision around wet surfaces, open gates and other potential hazards.
For now, the girl's condition remains unconfirmed, and further information would be needed before making claims about the outcome of the accident.
Check the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Stay updated with the latest World News and global developments from politics to economy and current affairs. Get in-depth coverage of China News, Europe News, Pakistan News, and South Asia News, along with top headlines from the UK and US. Follow expert analysis, international trends, and breaking updates from around the globe. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.