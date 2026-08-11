The Tamil Nadu Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026. The state government objects to the bill, citing adverse impacts on charities and social institutions.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution opposing the Centre's Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, with the state government urging the Union government to withdraw the proposed legislation in its present form.

The resolution was moved by Tamil Nadu Minister Rajmohan, who raised concerns over the potential impact of the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) on educational institutions, hospitals, elderly care homes and other organisations receiving foreign contributions.

Concerns Over Impact on Social Institutions

Speaking in the Assembly, Rajmohan said the Union government had introduced the Bill to regulate international aid but alleged that its provisions could adversely affect educational institutions run by minority organisations and other charitable institutions. "The Union Government has introduced the Foreign Contribution Regulation Bill in Parliament to legally regulate international aid. Because of this, educational institutions run by minority organisations and others are being affected. Cancellation of registration and cancellation of renewal are also impacting them," Rajmohan said.

He said the proposed changes could have implications for institutions operating in the fields of education, healthcare and social welfare. "Hospitals, elderly care homes, and educational institutions will be affected through FCRA. The Tamil Nadu government objects to this," the Minister said.

Rajmohan stressed that regulatory procedures concerning such institutions must comply with constitutional principles. "Regulatory procedures must be in accordance with the Constitution," he said.

Objections to Asset Takeover Provisions

The Minister also raised objections to provisions under which the government could take over, manage, dispose of or sell assets of charitable organisations in cases involving cancellation, non-renewal, refusal or surrender of FCRA registration.

He said institutions facing such action should be given an opportunity to present their case before any decision is taken. "The institutions that are being handed over to the government must be given an opportunity. If there are no charges against that institution, it should not be taken over through FCRA," Rajmohan said.

State's Commitment to National Security

At the same time, Rajmohan said the Tamil Nadu government remained committed to national security and did not oppose measures aimed at preventing the misuse of foreign contributions. "The state government is also firm on ensuring national security. Therefore, we have some objections," he said.

The Minister said the state's objections were focused on ensuring that legitimate educational, medical, charitable and social welfare institutions were not adversely affected by the proposed amendments.

Resolution Demands Withdrawal and Consultation

"Hence, the state government is moving a resolution urging the Union Government to withdraw the amendment bill," Rajmohan said.

Following the discussion, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly unanimously passed the resolution, formally recording the state's opposition to the proposed FCRA amendments.

The resolution urges the Union government to withdraw the Bill in its current form and undertake comprehensive consultations with state governments and stakeholders, including charitable, religious, educational, medical and social organisations.

The state has also sought safeguards based on natural justice, proportionality, property rights, legitimate expectation and federalism, while maintaining that transparency and accountability in the receipt and utilisation of foreign contributions must be ensured.

The resolution particularly raises concerns over provisions that could affect organisations following cancellation, refusal of renewal or surrender of their FCRA registration.

Tamil Nadu has argued that any changes to the FCRA framework should strike a balance between national security and regulatory oversight on one hand and the legitimate functioning and constitutional rights of charitable and social welfare institutions on the other.

With the Assembly unanimously passing the resolution, the Tamil Nadu government has formally urged the Centre to reconsider and withdraw the FCRA amendment legislation in its present form and hold wider consultations before proceeding further with the proposed changes. (ANI)