A Bengal tiger has been sighted in Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, Almora, at an altitude of 8,000 feet. The Forest Department has confirmed the sighting, intensified surveillance with camera traps, and issued cautionary advisories to tourists.

The reported sighting of a Bengal tiger in Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, located at an altitude of around 8,000 feet in Almora, has prompted the Forest Department to intensify surveillance in the area and issue cautionary advisories to tourists and local residents.

A video purportedly showing a tiger moving through the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary has circulated widely on social media. The Forest Department has also confirmed the presence of a tiger in the sanctuary and has stepped up monitoring to track its movement.

Forest Department's Response and Monitoring

Following the sighting, forest officials have installed camera traps at strategic locations across the sanctuary to capture photographs and videos of the animal and determine its movement pattern and location. A Quick Response Team (QRT) has also been activated to respond to any emergency situation arising from the tiger's movement.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, DFO Civil Soyam Forest Division Pradeep Dhaulkhandi said that the department was continuously monitoring the tiger's activities and collecting data about its movement. He explained that tigers generally have large home ranges and can travel considerable distances in search of food and while moving through their territory. According to him, a tiger can normally roam across a territory of around 1,000 to 1,500 square kilometres, and its presence in Binsar could therefore be part of its normal territorial movement.

Advisories for Tourists and Locals

The Forest Department has also intensified patrolling inside and around the sanctuary following the reported sighting. Officials said teams are monitoring the camera-trap footage on a regular basis to establish whether the animal is continuing to remain in the area or has moved elsewhere.

Local villagers and tourists have been advised to exercise caution while entering areas where tiger movement has been reported. Officials have particularly cautioned people against venturing into isolated areas alone during early morning hours and in darkness, and have advised tourists to travel in groups. The department said villagers living within or around the sanctuary are accustomed to living alongside wildlife, but tourists and visitors require particular caution because they may be unfamiliar with the terrain and wildlife movement in the area.

Evidence Collection and Verification

Forest officials are also collecting photographic and video evidence for further verification. The data gathered through camera traps will be sent to specialised institutions, including Corbett Tiger Reserve or relevant institutions in Dehradun, for scientific verification and further assessment. Officials said that, at present, apart from the video circulating on social media, further evidence is being collected to establish the animal's movement and location.

Vigilance and Safety Measures

The Forest Department has maintained that there is no immediate cause for alarm, noting that Binsar is a protected wildlife area and the presence of wild animals is part of its natural ecosystem. However, the sighting has prompted increased vigilance given the sanctuary's proximity to tourist areas and inhabited locations.

Forest teams are continuing regular patrols and monitoring the camera traps to determine the tiger's movement and ensure the safety of both wildlife and people visiting or residing in the area. The department has urged tourists and local residents to follow the advisories issued by forest officials, avoid isolated movement and immediately inform authorities if they spot the animal or notice fresh signs of its presence. The latest sighting has also renewed interest in the presence and movement of large carnivores in the higher-altitude forest landscape of Kumaon, with officials continuing to monitor the situation before drawing any further conclusions. (ANI)