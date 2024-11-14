Aamir Khan needed 47 takes for THIS scene with Karisma Kapoor in Raja Hindustani; READ

The culture of lip-lock scenes in Bollywood movies started long ago. But did you know that a Bollywood actor took 47 takes for a lip-lock scene with the heroine?

In the 90s, a lip-lock scene on the silver screen was a crazy thing. Even now, Indian audiences see it as a bold attempt. While this trend started long ago in Bollywood, lip-lock scenes are now common in South Indian films as well. Did you know that a lip-lock scene was filmed for three days for a movie back then?

Karisma Kapoor has said that the kissing scene with Aamir Khan was difficult. The couple acted in a kissing scene in the movie Raja Hindustani. It took 3 days to shoot this kissing scene between Aamir and Karisma. Raja Hindustani was directed by Dharmesh Darshan. In a career spanning 3 decades, this director has directed only 7 films.

Dharmesh Darshan used to show the actors the dots for the perfection of a scene. No matter how big a star, he would keep taking takes until the scene came as he thought. Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor starred in Dharmesh Darshan's second film Raja Hindustani. There is a lip-lock scene between Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor in this film. The shooting of this romantic scene did not end at one point.

Aamir Khan took 47 takes to shoot this lip-lock scene. It took three days to shoot. Karisma Kapoor's mother was also on that set. Karisma Kapoor later reacted to this kissing scene. She said it was a bitter experience. She said that the days of filming that scene were full of sadness.



Like Karisma Kapoor, many actors have expressed strong displeasure about kissing scenes with their co-stars. Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat acted in lip-lock scenes in the movie Murder. Emraan Hashmi, who acted in a series of kissing scenes and was called the brand ambassador for kissing scenes, said that on-screen kissing with heroine Mallika Sherawat was a very bad experience. Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut acted together in the movie Rangoon. There is also a lip-lock scene between the two in that movie. Kangana Ranaut said that it was very disgusting to do that scene with Shahid. Priyanka Chopra kissed her husband Nick Jonas in the movie Love Again. But Priyanka Chopra said that kissing Nick Jonas on screen was very embarrassing.

Madhuri Dixit did a kissing scene with hero Vinod Khanna in the movie Dayavan. She said on one occasion that she was very upset by that kissing. Imran Khan and Deepika Padukone acted together in the movie Break Ke Baad. Imran Khan said that he was very embarrassed to do a kissing scene with Deepika Padukone in this film. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, who were dating each other for some time, also did a film together called Jagga Jasoos. Although there was a lip-lock scene with Katrina in this film, Ranbir Kapoor reportedly kissed her on the cheek and made up for it. Siddharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt are paired in the movie Student of the Year. Siddharth Malhotra made a surprising statement that the lip-lock experience with Alia was terrible.

