With 5 new milestones in 15 days, Ayodhya sets a 'record of records'

Ayodhya, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is celebrating a series of remarkable achievements, including five major milestones in just 15 days, ranging from Deepotsav to the Parikrama. With the upcoming Kartik Purnima fair, the city is set to break its sixth record, fueled by a spiritually charged atmosphere.

Ayodhya, the city of Shri Ram, is setting a "record of records" with five milestones achieved in just 15 days, spanning events from Deepotsav to the Parikrama. Now, with the upcoming Kartik Purnima fair, Ayodhya is poised to score a sixth record, creating a wave of celebration throughout the city. From saints to locals and pilgrims, everyone credits this achievement to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership. They believe these achievements are a result of the spiritually charged atmosphere in the temple city, fostered by CM Yogi's influence.

Notably, since the decision favoring the Ram temple and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s laying of the temple's foundation, Ayodhya's prominence has resonated nationwide and globally.

While the Yogi Adityanath government started Deepotsav celebrations, it reached the pinnacle of glory following the construction of Ram temple this year. After Shri Ram was enshrined in the grand temple as a child deity, CM Yogi announced an extraordinary Deepotsav in Ayodhya.

Over five days on the banks of the Saryu, three records were set, with the Chief Minister himself witnessing the Saryu Aarti and Deepotsav lamp-lighting records. Know how and when records were made in Ayodhya:

First record - 28 lakh diyas were laid in 72 hours

The Chief Minister had announced the goal of setting a record by placing 2.5 million diyas on Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya. As in previous years, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University mobilized volunteers for the event.

Alongside students from schools and colleges, over 35,000 volunteers, including members of various NGOs, participated. Starting on October 27, volunteers began placing lamps across 55 ghats. In just 72 hours, they completed the arrangements, securing yet another record for Ayodhya.

Second record - 1100 monks perform Saryu Aarti together

On the evening of October 30, a new record was set on the banks of the Saryu River with a grand Aarti dedicated to Maa Saryu. The Tourism Department enlisted Ayodhya’s prominent saints and 1,100 monks to participate in this historic event. A three-day trial of the Aarti was conducted in preparation.

On Deepotsav, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived at the Aarti site from Ram Katha Park. He joined the Aarti alongside the 1,100 monks, all dressed in matching attire, as they performed the worship in unison. This 15-minute Aarti set yet another remarkable record for Ayodhya.

Third record - More than 25 lakh lamps lit on 55 ghats including Ram ki Paidi

After three days of intensive preparation and testing, the volunteers rose to the occasion when it was time to set the main record. On the morning of October 30, they began filling the diyas with oil and placing wicks.

By 6 p.m., the process of lighting the lamps commenced, and in just over an hour, all the lamps were lit. Following the official counting by the Guinness World Record team, Ayodhya was awarded a certificate for setting a new record by lighting 2.5 million, 12 thousand, and 585 lamps.

Fourth record - 35 lakh devotees did 14 Kosi Parikrama

After the divine seating of Ram Lalla in the grand temple, it was now the devotees' turn to make a record—and they did not disappoint. A large number of devotees began arriving in Ayodhya even before the Kartik Parikrama Mela.

While the auspicious time for the Parikrama was set for 6:30 p.m. on November 9, the devotion of the pilgrims was so strong that many began their Parikrama well before the scheduled time. The sight of such an enormous crowd during the 24-hour Parikrama left even the district administration in awe. The Parikrama concluded at 4:44 p.m. the following day, with an estimated 35 million devotees participating—far surpassing previous years’ numbers.

Fifth record - Around 25 lakh devotees complete Panchkosi Parikrama

After the 14 Kosi Parikrama, it was now the turn of the district’s residents. While the 14 Kosi Parikrama sees more devotees from outside the region, the Panchkosi Parikrama typically attracts more urban participants. On November 11, around 1:45 p.m., devotees began their journey. The roads took on a fair-like atmosphere, with bustling activity throughout the night.

Roadside vendors also saw a surge in business. The Parikrama concluded by 11 a.m. the next day, with an estimated 20 to 25 lakh devotees earning merit by completing the circuit. Some pilgrims even went a step further, performing both the 14 Kosi and Panchkosi Parikramas.

Sixth record (proposed)- Lakhs of devotees can reach for Kartik Purnima bath

The Kartik Purnima bath will take place on November 15 in Ayodhya, and the district administration has made extensive preparations for the event. Water police and divers have been stationed at the ghats for safety, and changing rooms have been set up for bathers.

The Health department has also made significant arrangements, including a temporary eight-bed hospital at Pakka Ghat and health camps at 12 locations. Ambulances have been deployed at 15 spots, and 50 beds have been reserved at the Medical College, District Hospital, and Shriram Hospital.

For enhanced security, drone cameras will monitor the area, and both male and female police officers, along with plainclothes personnel, have been stationed throughout the city.

This time the crowd has come more: Divisional Commissioner

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is closely monitoring the fair, with all district officers, including the Divisional Commissioner, maintaining vigilance. Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal said, "Everything has been well-organized, from Deepotsav to the Parikrama. This year, the Parikrama saw a significantly larger crowd than before. With the Kartik Purnima bath approaching, special measures are being taken to ensure that devotees face no difficulties."

Dr. Deveshcharya Ji Maharaj of Hanumangarhi remarked that Ayodhya has been consistently setting new records since the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Shri Ram, attributing these achievements to the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Latest Videos