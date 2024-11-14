How to build Rs 1 crore corpus with mutual fund SIPs through 15-15-15 rule?

Discover the 15-15-15 rule, a smart SIP strategy to help mutual fund investors reach a Rs 1 crore corpus. Learn how long-term, disciplined investing with this simple rule can boost your wealth and secure your financial future.

In recent years, mutual fund investment has emerged as one of the best ways to grow money. This is confirmed by AMFI's official data. The data shows that the number of folios and assets (AUM) has increased.

With thousands of schemes in the market, investors choose mutual funds for short-term and long-term financial goals depending on the risk involved in the investment. Mutual fund investment gives the freedom to invest in equity shares. There is also the facility to choose funds according to risk-taking ability.

If you are willing to take some stock market related risks, mutual fund investment will provide higher returns to investors than traditional savings schemes like Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Pension Scheme (NPS), Fixed Deposit (FD).

Mutual funds investors can start investing from as little as Rs 500. Later, as income increases, investment can also be increased over time. This can create a substantial corpus in the long term. For example, if you want to save one crore rupees through mutual funds, you should choose some good equity funds and evaluate their past performance.

Assuming 15% annual return in equity funds, to achieve the target of Rs 1 crore, one has to invest Rs 15,000 per month through SIP for 15 years. This investment plan is known as the 15-15-15 rule among investors.

After investing Rs.15,000 monthly in a mutual fund for 15 years and obtaining a Rs.1 crore fund portfolio, you can continue investing for another 15 years. In the next 15 years, 1 crore rupees will turn into 10 crore rupees. You too can become a crorepati when you invest wisely using the 15x15x15 rule. That too in the next 15 years!

