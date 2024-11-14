Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund to unveil Digital Archive in 2025, featuring PM's iconic letters and books

The platform will also house Nehru's renowned books, such as Letters from a Father to His Daughter, Glimpses of World History, An Autobiography, The Unity of India, and The Discovery of India.

Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund to unveil Digital Archive in 2025, featuring PM's iconic letters and books
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 1:58 PM IST

The Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (JNMF) on Thursday (November 14) announced the upcoming launch of The Nehru Archive, a digital platform dedicated to preserving and sharing materials that chronicle the life and legacy of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. The announcement coincides with Nehru's 135th birth anniversary.

Set to be officially unveiled on November 14, 2025, to commemorate Nehru's 136th birth anniversary, the archive will feature a rich collection of Nehru's writings, letters, and speeches. It will include the comprehensive Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru, spanning 100 volumes, and an extensive compilation of his letters to India’s chief ministers between 1947 and 1964.

In addition to Nehru's own works, the archive will host writings and reflections from his contemporaries, material from international archives, and some unpublished documents. Modeled on renowned archives like those of Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela, John F. Kennedy, and the Wilson Center, The Nehru Archive aims to create a globally recognized resource for researchers, historians, and the general public.

The JNMF, which now also hosts the Prime Minister's Museum and Library, has undertaken this initiative to honor Nehru's vision and his impact on India's democratic and international ideals.

