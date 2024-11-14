Chennai Rain ALERT! Tamil Nadu to brace for heavy rainfall; several districts to be affected

Thunderstorms and rain are expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rainfall is anticipated in several districts. Moderate rain is likely in Chennai for the next 48 hours

Rain in Tamil Nadu An atmospheric lower circulation prevails over South Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas, and another over Lakshadweep and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea. Due to this, widespread rain is occurring in Tamil Nadu, according to the Meteorological Department. In a related announcement: Today (14.11.2024), light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely in many places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is expected in a few places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivagangai, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur, Coimbatore, and Nilgiris districts, and Karaikal

Heavy rain with thunder Tomorrow (15.11.2024), light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is expected in a few places in Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Cuddalore districts, and Karaikal. 16.11.2024 and 17.11.2024: Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal

Chennai Weather Forecast: The sky will be partly cloudy for the next 48 hours. Moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely in some areas of the city. The maximum temperature will be around 32-33° Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be around 25-26° Celsius

Fishermen Warning: Tamil Nadu Coastal Areas: 14.11.2024: Squally wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely along and off Tamil Nadu, South Andhra coasts, Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining Comorin sea areas. Bay of Bengal: 14.11.2024: Squally wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely over Southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off South Andhra coasts

