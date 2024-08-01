Uttar Pradesh: Mob harasses woman on flooded road; top Lucknow cops suspended (WATCH)

The video, which captured the incident under the Taj Hotel bridge on Wednesday (July 31), led to swift action by the authorities. In response to the public outcry and perceived negligence by the local police, several high-ranking officials have been removed from their posts.

In a troubling incident that has garnered widespread criticism, a woman riding pillion on a motorcycle was harassed by a group of men on a waterlogged road in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The disturbing video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the woman being groped and the motorcycle being pulled back by the men, causing both riders to fall onto the flooded road.

The video, which captured the incident under the Taj Hotel bridge on Wednesday (July 31), led to swift action by the authorities. In response to the public outcry and perceived negligence by the local police, several high-ranking officials have been removed from their posts.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, and Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police were all dismissed. Furthermore, the local Station House Officer, the in-charge of the police outpost, and all officers present at the outpost have been suspended.

The Lucknow police have since arrested four individuals in connection with the harassment. Two arrests were made earlier on Wednesday, with a total of four suspects now in custody. A case has been registered under relevant charges, and three separate police teams have been formed to identify and arrested all involved.

The incident took place amid heavy rains that led to significant flooding in parts of Lucknow, including around the Vidhan Sabha building, where the state assembly's monsoon session is underway. The intense rainfall caused waterlogging across the state capital for nearly two hours.

