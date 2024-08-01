Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    New Karnataka traffic rule: FIR awaits to those driving over THIS speed limit

    Drivers exceeding the speed limit will be charged under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash and negligent driving. Once the speed surpasses 120 km/h, it qualifies as rash or dangerous driving.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 9:56 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 1, 2024, 9:56 AM IST

    Starting Thursday (August 1), Karnataka traffic police have implemented a new rule to register FIRs against drivers exceeding the speed limit of 130 km per hour. Drivers caught speeding will be charged with rash and dangerous driving under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). This development, announced on Monday, was prompted by the alarming statistic that over-speeding was responsible for about 90 percent of fatal accidents in the state in 2022.

    Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar said, "From August 1, FIRs will be registered against those driving vehicles above 130 km per hour anywhere in Karnataka for rash and dangerous driving."

    Kumar revealed that on July 25, 155 drivers were recorded speeding at more than 130 km/h on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway.

    The Supreme Court monitoring committee had previously highlighted the rise in over-speeding and resultant fatalities in Karnataka, urging the state government to take action.

    ADGP Alok Kumar stressed that the new regulation applies to all roads, not just highways. The enforcement will utilize speed laser guns and Automatic Number Plate Recognition Cameras to record vehicle speeds and capture images. Laser guns have already been installed along the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, and 155 additional speed laser guns have been distributed to the police. Kumar noted that recording vehicle speeds is more challenging at night.

