BREAKING: NIA court sentences three Bangladeshis to 5 years in jail for harbouring Al-Qaeda-linked terrorists

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Mumbai on Thursday sentenced three Bangladeshi nationals to five years in prison for harbouring members of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a Bangladesh-based terror outfit linked to Al-Qaeda. The convicted individuals were also fined Rs 2,000 each under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Foreigners Act.

The accused—Mohammed Habibur Rehman Habib (alias Raj Jesub Mandal), Hannan Anwar Hussain Khan (alias Hannan Baburali Gazi), and Mohd Azarali Subhanallah (alias Raja Jesub Mandal)—were found guilty of aiding ABT operatives and residing illegally in Pune using forged Indian documents.

This brings the total convictions in the case to five. Earlier, in October 2023, two other Bangladeshi nationals, Ripen Hussain (alias Rubel) and Mohmmad Hasan Ali Mohammad Amer Ali, were also sentenced to five years of imprisonment.

Background of the case

The case originated in March 2018, when Pune police received intelligence about Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in the city and assisting ABT members. Mohammed Habibur Rehman Habib was first apprehended at Dhobighat, Bhairoba Nala, Pune, leading to the arrest of four others.

The NIA, which took over the case in May 2018, uncovered that all five accused had infiltrated India illegally and fraudulently obtained Indian identity documents, including PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and ration cards, using fake credentials. These forged documents were used to procure SIM cards, open bank accounts, and secure employment in India.

Links to ABT and Al-Qaeda

NIA investigations revealed that the accused not only used these resources for personal benefit but also harboured and funded several ABT cadres, including key member Samad Mia (alias Tanvir, Saiful, Tushar Biswas, or Tusar). ABT is a front organization of the banned terror group Al-Qaeda, known for its activities in South Asia.

The convictions mark a significant step in addressing illegal infiltration and terror activities in India. NIA officials reiterated their commitment to taking stringent action against individuals aiding terror outfits and compromising national security.

