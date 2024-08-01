Himachal Pradesh cloudbursts: 3 dead, 36 missing in Rampur and Mandi; rescue ops underway (WATCH)

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap reported that 19 people went missing after the incident. Rescue operations have been initiated by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police, police, and home guards.

Three person has died, and at least 36 others are missing following multiple cloudburst incidents in Himachal Pradesh, prompting a significant search and rescue operation by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). The first cloudburst occurred late last night in the Samej Khad area of Rampur in Shimla district, leading to sudden and severe flooding.

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap reported that 19 people went missing after the incident. Rescue operations have been initiated by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police, police, and home guards. Drones are also being deployed to locate the missing individuals, Kashyap added.

In another incident, a cloudburst was reported in Thaltukhod of the Padhar subdivision in Mandi district. Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan confirmed that one body has been recovered, and nine people are reported missing. The severe flooding has caused significant damage to several houses in the area.

The district administration and NDRF teams have been dispatched to the affected regions to aid in the rescue efforts. Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda has called on all BJP cadres to assist in the rescue and relief operations for those impacted by the cloudbursts in his home state.

"On the sad news of huge losses and disruption of life due to cloudbursts in various areas of Himachal Pradesh, Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda spoke to Himachal Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu and assured all possible help from the central government. The BJP President JP Nadda also spoke to former CM and LoP in the Himachal assembly Jairam Thakur and the BJP State President and directed all BJP workers to engage in relief work," a statement from the health minister's office said.

Meanwhile, alarming visuals from various parts of Himachal Pradesh have surfaced, showing the swollen Beas River as it surges through valleys and towns, highlighting the extent of the devastation.

