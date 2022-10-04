Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttar Pradesh: Man playing Hanuman collapses during Ramlila, dies on stage

    A 50-year-old man, Ram Swaroop, played the character of lord Hanuman during Ramlila when he suffered a heart attack in middle of his performance in Salempur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district. The man died on the stage, even before he could be taken to the hospital.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 10:05 AM IST

    In an unexpected incident, a 50-year-old man actor performing the role of Lord Hanuman in a Ramlila, died on the stage during the play in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district. This incident occurred on Saturday night. The man identified as Ram Swaroop suffered a heart attack after his tail caught fire.

    According to media reports, Hanuman's tail was set on fire during the play for a particular scene. Following this, Ram Swaroop, playing the character, collapsed on the ground and died within a minute. When he was taken to the hospital, the doctor confirmed him dead on arrival.

    Reportedly, the 50-year-old man's wife Anusuiya and other family members were also on the spot during the incident. It is said that Ram Swaroop used to transport a cart to make his living. The deceased is survived by his wife and two-year-old daughter, Roopa. According to reports, the family performed the last rites on Sunday evening without informing the police.

    After receiving information about the incident, a team of police personnel visited the village and investigated the matter. Twitter user Creatrix shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the information on the incident.

    After being shared online, the video went viral on social media platforms and shocked netizens. A few days back, a similar incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri, where a man dressed as Lord Hanuman fell unconscious while dancing in a Ganpati pandal.  While he was shifted to the hospital, he was unable to recover. The deceased was identified as Ravi Sharma.

    In another event, last month, a 20-year-old stage artist named Yogesh Gupta unexpectedly collapsed during a dance performance conducted on the occasion of the Ganesh Utsav programme in Kothey village, Jammu. The shocking incident occurred in the Bishnah area of Jammu, and the video caught on cam has gone viral on social media.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 10:05 AM IST
