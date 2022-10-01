Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mimicry Artist imitates Bollywood actors playing dandiya in Navratri; hilarious video goes viral

    Sumedh Shinde is famous for his voice impersonations of popular Bollywood celebrities. The mimicry artist recently posted a video imitating Bollywood actors' expressions and iconic dance moves.

    First Published Oct 1, 2022, 5:53 PM IST

    The Navratri festival underway has officially taken over the whole of country in its mood. The traditional dance forms Garba and Dandiya, performed by large groups, are one of the key attractions of the Navratri celebrations. Social media is swarmed with such videos showing people enjoying the festival to the fullest, donning colour traditional attires for the folk dances of Gujarat.

    Several content creators are also producing exciting videos around the festival to showcase the craze of Garba and dandiya among the masses. One such video of a mimicry artist displaying various Bollywood actors' dancing styles has grabbed netizens' attention.

    Dentist, Impersonator and Entertainer Sumedh Shinde shared this video on Twitter with the caption, "Check out how our bollywood actors show their unique style in Garba / Dandia. Don’t miss the end."

    The mimicry artist is known for mimicking Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, John Abraham, and others. Sumedh Shinde often publishes clips of himself showcasing talent on the micro-blogging site. His mimicry is quite spot on and has won him many fans. However, this time he took it to the next level; undoubtedly, the video is delightful to watch.

    The 2-minute 20-seconds-long video starts with the artist mimicking Bollywood actors' expressions and unique dance moves. In the video, Sumedh Shinde impersonates actors like Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna, Emraan Hashmi, Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

    After being shared online, the video received over 362K views and 11K likes. The video went crazy viral and delighted netizens. Social media users praised the artist's flawless mimicry in the comments section.
    A user wrote, "The moment u started with Hrithik..Great Observation..u were ..just unbeatable." Another person commented, "This is interesting @sumedhcaddy. You are amazing even without speaking a single word to mimick them. Great stuff." Watch the video.

