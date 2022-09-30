Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After baby Jumbo throws a tantrum, mother elephant walks away; adorable video will make your day

    The Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer shared this video of a baby elephant throwing a massive tantrum. However, the mother jumbo doesn't entertain it. The viral video left netizens in awe.

    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 2:46 PM IST

    We all know that the animal planet is quite exciting. There are several hilarious and delightful videos of these beautiful creatures on social media. Undoubtedly, we all enjoy witnessing the relationships between cute animals on the Internet. The adorable tricks of these wild beings are a treat, and these clips rarely fail to bring a smile to our faces while watching it. So watching such clips is an element of entertainment and joy. One such video of a baby elephant throwing a tantrum in front of its mother has emerged on social media.

    Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the caption, "Baby throwing tantrums on getting frustrated… Relatable" The clip has left many social media users in awe of the mother-baby duo within just a day of its upload. As mentioned in the caption, netizens discovered the reaction of the mother elephant extremely relatable.

    The 7-second video starts with a mother-baby elephant duo. Whereas the baby elephant displays a massive tantrum as he refrains from walking with its mother and sleeps on the grazing field. The exact reason behind the baby's frustration is unclear in the video. However, the baby elephant is bothered by something. Meantime, the mother jumbo silently walks away without paying much attention to the baby's reaction. It looks like the mother elephant understands that the baby will relax on its own if no one pays attention.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 30.5K views and  1288 likes. Social media users were impressed and delighted with the mother elephant's priceless reaction. A user wrote, "Bachpan ka dramas." Another person commented, "ABACHCHE KISI KE BHI HO JIDD KARATE HAIN." Watch the video.

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2022, 2:46 PM IST
