The UPESSC declared the UPTET 2026 results, with over 13 lakh candidates qualifying. The pass rate was 80.07% for the primary level (Classes 1-5) and 71.85% for the upper primary level (Classes 6-8) out of nearly 20 lakh registered candidates.

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj, on Wednesday declared the result of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026, with more than 13 lakh candidates qualifying the examination.

The commission said the UPTET 2026 written examination was conducted on July 2, 3 and 4 across 60 districts of Uttar Pradesh at 955 examination centres in five shifts. A total of 19,94,661 candidates had registered for the examination.

UPESSC Chairman Dr Prashant Kumar said the examination was conducted in a fair, transparent and secure manner. He added that the result was prepared as per the normalisation process mentioned in the official examination notification.

UPTET 2026 Result Highlights

At the primary level for Classes 1 to 5, a total of 7,13,648 candidates appeared for the examination, out of which 5,71,435 candidates were declared successful. The pass percentage at this level stood at 80.07 per cent.

For the upper primary level covering Classes 6 to 8, 7,59,513 candidates out of 10,57,021 candidates qualified the examination, recording a pass percentage of 71.85 per cent.

Performance of Working Teachers

The commission further informed that among working teachers who appeared for the examination, 93,387 out of 1,22,405 candidates at the primary level cleared the test.

At the upper primary level, 1,13,384 out of 1,46,394 working teachers were declared successful.

Candidates can check their UPTET 2026 results on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission.

Dr Prashant Kumar said the commission successfully examined nearly 20 lakh registered candidates while ensuring transparency and following the prescribed evaluation procedure.

The UPTET qualification is mandatory for candidates aspiring to become teachers in primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh. The examination assesses the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in government and aided schools across the state.

(ANI)