Amid devastating floods in Nepal claiming at least 95 lives, the Telangana government has set up a helpline in New Delhi to assist its stranded residents. CM A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to coordinate rescue and relief efforts.

Telangana Government Sets Up Helpline for Stranded Residents

In view of the prevailing flood situation in Nepal, the Government of Telangana, on the instructions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has activated a Helpline and Coordination Centre at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to extend necessary assistance to residents of Telangana who may be stranded or affected in Nepal.

At least 95 people have been confirmed dead and dozens are still missing following a devastating flash flood that swept through Rasuwa and neighbouring districts, according to The Kathmandu Post, citing the Office of the Prime Minister. Several hundred people are reported missing.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Government is closely monitoring the situation and Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, has been directed to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu and other concerned authorities, as may be required, for facilitating necessary assistance to Telangana residents.

Helpline Contact Information

Family members who are unable to establish contact with their relatives, pilgrims or tourists from Telangana presently in Nepal may contact the Helpline and furnish available particulars, including the name of the person, passport details, mobile number, present or last known location in Nepal, travel/tour operator details and contact details of family members, to facilitate coordination with the concerned authorities. The helpline number for Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi would be Smt. Vandhana, PS to Resident Commissioner & Liaison Head, Mobile: 9871999044; Ch. Chakravarthi, Public Relations Officer and Mobile: 9949351270; Sri G Rakshit Naik, Liaison Officer and Mobile: 9618597969.

The Government of Telangana is maintaining continuous liaison with the concerned authorities and monitoring developments closely. Necessary assistance will be extended to Telangana residents requiring support, and cases brought to the notice of the Helpline will be taken up with the appropriate authorities on priority. Further updates will be issued based on information received from the concerned authorities.

India Extends Support to Nepal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives due to floods in the Himalayan nation and said India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance.

He said India stands firmly in solidarity with its "sisters and brothers in Nepal" during this difficult time.

The Prime Minister said teams from both countries are coordinating closely in the rescue and relief efforts. (ANI)