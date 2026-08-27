A 21-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death in her house in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar. Police stated the accused, who was known to the victim, is currently absconding. A manhunt has been launched and an investigation is underway.

A 21-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death inside her house in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

According to the Delhi Police, the accused and the deceased were known to each other for some time. Following the attack, the accused fled the spot and is currently absconding.

Police launch manhunt

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Gupta said that teams are working to nab the culprit. "We are searching for the culprit. The police are doing their job. You will be informed as soon as further information becomes available," Additional DCP Gupta said.

Investigation underway

The police further informed that CCTV footage from the area is being examined and a thorough investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)